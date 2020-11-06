Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Ted Corcoran is named interim football coach at St. Francis

Ted Corcoran, a former head coach at Alemany and Chatsworth, will take over as interim coach at St. Francis.
(St. Francis)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Ted Corcoran, who has served as strength and conditioning coach at La Cañada‘s St. Francis High since 2007, has been named the interim head football coach at the school following the death of Jim Bonds on Oct. 28.

“This is not a one-person replacement,” he said. “This is a staff. Everybody is all in and willing to step up.”

Bonds built a loyal, effective group of assistants that have remained together. Corcoran, a former head coach at Chatsworth and Alemany, will run the program until the school finds a permanent successor.

Corcoran had been running the workouts and conditioning while Bonds was going through cancer treatments.

“It’s been a gut-wrenching time because of how much we all love that guy,” Corcoran said. Bonds was St. Francis’ head coach for 20 years.

The day after Bonds died, players came to the field bringing jerseys, cleats and flowers to honor their coach and talk about their feelings. They were given a week off and returned to conditioning Thursday.

“There’s always going to be a somber place in our hearts, but we have to go on. That’s what Jimmy would want,” Corcoran said.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

