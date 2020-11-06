Ted Corcoran is named interim football coach at St. Francis

Ted Corcoran, who has served as strength and conditioning coach at La Cañada‘s St. Francis High since 2007, has been named the interim head football coach at the school following the death of Jim Bonds on Oct. 28.

“This is not a one-person replacement,” he said. “This is a staff. Everybody is all in and willing to step up.”

Bonds built a loyal, effective group of assistants that have remained together. Corcoran, a former head coach at Chatsworth and Alemany, will run the program until the school finds a permanent successor.

Corcoran had been running the workouts and conditioning while Bonds was going through cancer treatments.

“It’s been a gut-wrenching time because of how much we all love that guy,” Corcoran said. Bonds was St. Francis’ head coach for 20 years.

The day after Bonds died, players came to the field bringing jerseys, cleats and flowers to honor their coach and talk about their feelings. They were given a week off and returned to conditioning Thursday.

“There’s always going to be a somber place in our hearts, but we have to go on. That’s what Jimmy would want,” Corcoran said.