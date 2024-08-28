Sports power St. John Bosco making administrative changes under direction of Salesians

St. John Bosco, which has been a national power in high school sports, has been making administrative changes under the direction of the Salesian Society to “best position” the school for future success.

The school’s president, Brian Wickstrom, left his position on July 24 and other changes could be taking place, according to a statement sent on behalf of Fr. Mel Trinidad, Salesian Provincial.

The school has invested millions of dollars in its sports program with upgrades to facilities, including a $7.2-million football stadium that opened in 2018 and ongoing construction of a new baseball field.

Football coach Jason Negro said he supports the Salesians, saying, “We’re in an awesome spot.”

Basketball coach Matt Dunn, who just came back after taking his team on a 17-day trip to China, said, “I think we’re going to be fine. For the Salesians to be a bigger presence on our campus is a good thing.”

According to the statement, “Over the last several months, the Salesian Society has engaged in a period of discernment regarding how to best position SJB for future success. It became clear to Fr. Mel Trinidad, the Salesian Society’s current Provincial, and SJB’s other corporate members that they should play a larger role in guiding the school’s leadership and shaping its future.

“Consequently, they have directed a few leadership changes in the school’s administration. They have also recently implemented a number of other changes, and they anticipate that additional changes may be made in the future.

“The goal of these efforts is to better align the school’s governance and operations with the Salesian vision. The Salesians pray that these changes will enable SJB’s faculty and staff to better serve the students of SJB and their families in the spirit of St. John Bosco.”