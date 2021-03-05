Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Capistrano Valley QB Dartanyon Moussiaux is guest on Friday Night Live

VIDEO | 13:44
Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk high school football

Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk about the return of high school football amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
It’s time for Episode 28 of Friday Night Live, where Los Angeles Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer joins broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom for a discussion on high school football in Southern California.

This week’s guest is Capistrano Valley senior quarterback Dartanyon Moussiaux.

Also discussed is the decision for LAUSD to resume its interscholastic sports program.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

