Capistrano Valley QB Dartanyon Moussiaux is guest on Friday Night Live
VIDEO | 13:44
Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk high school football
Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk about the return of high school football amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s time for Episode 28 of Friday Night Live, where Los Angeles Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer joins broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom for a discussion on high school football in Southern California.
This week’s guest is Capistrano Valley senior quarterback Dartanyon Moussiaux.
Also discussed is the decision for LAUSD to resume its interscholastic sports program.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.