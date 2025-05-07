Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep talk: If your first name is Brady, you’re probably a quarterback

Quarterback Brady Bretthauer of Valencia High stands on the grass near the school's track.
Quarterback Brady Bretthauer of Valencia High.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

As spring football moves forward, there’s some good quarterbacks named Brady. Call it the influence of that great legendary quarterback Tom Brady for parents choosing the first name. At least it’s a hunch.

Whatever the reason, prepare for the season of Brady.

There’s Brady Smigiel of Newbury Park, a Michigan commit.

There’s Brady Bretthauer of Valencia, set for a breakout season.

There’s Brady Edmunds of Huntington Beach, an Ohio State commit.

Who will be the next Brady playing quarterback in Southern California who can throw a pretty good spiral? …

Oxnard Pacifica hosted a college showcase on Monday in which Valencia, Westlake and Ventura joined the host Tritons.

First-year Westlake coach Rick Clausen unveiled a new promising incoming freshman quarterback, Ford Green, who was homeschooled and apparently has graduated from eighth grade.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement