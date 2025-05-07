Prep talk: If your first name is Brady, you’re probably a quarterback
As spring football moves forward, there’s some good quarterbacks named Brady. Call it the influence of that great legendary quarterback Tom Brady for parents choosing the first name. At least it’s a hunch.
Whatever the reason, prepare for the season of Brady.
There’s Brady Smigiel of Newbury Park, a Michigan commit.
There’s Brady Bretthauer of Valencia, set for a breakout season.
There’s Brady Edmunds of Huntington Beach, an Ohio State commit.
Who will be the next Brady playing quarterback in Southern California who can throw a pretty good spiral? …
Oxnard Pacifica hosted a college showcase on Monday in which Valencia, Westlake and Ventura joined the host Tritons.
First-year Westlake coach Rick Clausen unveiled a new promising incoming freshman quarterback, Ford Green, who was homeschooled and apparently has graduated from eighth grade.
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
