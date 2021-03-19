Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

How the top 25 high school football teams fared

Notre Dame safety Jonas Baklayan briefly grabs the facemark of Bishop Alemany receiver Kevin Green on an incomplete pass.
Notre Dame safety Jonas Baklayan briefly grabs the facemark of Bishop Alemany receiver Kevin Green on an incomplete pass on Friday night in Mission Hills.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff reports
Share

A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared (losses are shaded):

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result | Next game

1. MATER DEI (1-0) def. JSerra, 52-3 | vs. Orange Lutheran (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-0) vs. Santa Marg. (at Santa Ana Stad.), today | vs. Servite, Friday

Advertisement

3. SERVITE (2-0) def. Orange Lutheran, 69-13 | at St. John Bosco, Friday

4. SIERRA CANYON (1-1) def. St. Bernard, 56-0 | vs. Oaks Christian, Friday

5. COR. CENTENNIAL (1-0) def. King, 50-0 (Thursday) | at Corona Santiago, Thursday

6. OAKS CHRISTIAN (1-0) vs. Westlake, today | at Sierra Canyon, Friday

Advertisement

7. LONG BEACH POLY (2-0) def. Lakewood, 41-0 | vs. Long Beach Wilson, Friday

8. GARDENA SERRA (1-1) def. Chaminade, 12-6 (OT) | vs. Cathedral (at El Camino College), Friday

9. SAN CLEMENTE (1-0) def. Capistrano Valley, 34-24 | vs. Aliso Niguel, Friday

10. LOYOLA (0-0) idle | at St. Bernard, Friday

Advertisement

11. SO NOTRE DAME (0-1) lost to Bishop Alemany, 21-9 | vs. Chaminade, Thursday

12. BISHOP AMAT (1-0) def. Cathedral, 21-6 | vs. Bishop Alemany, Friday

13. LOS ALAMITOS (2-0) def. Corona del Mar, 52-28 | vs. Edison, Friday

14. ORANGE LUTHERAN (0-1) lost to Servite, 69-13 | vs. Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday

Advertisement

15. VALENCIA (1-0) def. West Ranch, 63-20 | at Canyon Country Canyon, Friday

16. SANTA MARGARITA (1-0) vs. St. John Bosco, today | vs. JSerra (at Santa Ana Stadium), Thursday

17. BISHOP ALEMANY (1-0) def. SO Notre Dame, 21-9 | at Bishop Amat, Friday

18. MISSION VIEJO (1-0) def. Oak Hills, 55-6 | at Upland, March 27

Advertisement

19. CORONA DEL MAR (1-1) lost to Los Alamitos, 52-28 | vs. Huntington Beach (at Newport Harbor), Friday

20. PARACLETE (1-1) def. Aquinas, 24-14 | at Damien, April 1

21. GRACE BRETHREN (0-0) idle | at Calabasas, April 3

22. MURRIETA VALLEY (1-0) def. Heritage, 48-14 | vs. Great Oak, March 27

Advertisement

23. SAN JUAN HILLS (1-0) def. El Toro, 48-14 | at Capistrano Valley, Friday

24. EDISON (2-0) def. Newport Harbor, 47-14 (Thursday) | at Los Alamitos, Friday

25. JSERRA (0-1) lost to Mater Dei, 52-3 | at Santa Margarita (at Santa Ana Stadium), Thursday

High School Sports
Times staff reports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement