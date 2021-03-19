How the top 25 high school football teams fared

A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared (losses are shaded):

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result | Next game

1. MATER DEI (1-0) def. JSerra, 52-3 | vs. Orange Lutheran (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-0) vs. Santa Marg. (at Santa Ana Stad.), today | vs. Servite, Friday

Advertisement

3. SERVITE (2-0) def. Orange Lutheran, 69-13 | at St. John Bosco, Friday

4. SIERRA CANYON (1-1) def. St. Bernard, 56-0 | vs. Oaks Christian, Friday

5. COR. CENTENNIAL (1-0) def. King, 50-0 (Thursday) | at Corona Santiago, Thursday

6. OAKS CHRISTIAN (1-0) vs. Westlake, today | at Sierra Canyon, Friday

Advertisement

7. LONG BEACH POLY (2-0) def. Lakewood, 41-0 | vs. Long Beach Wilson, Friday

8. GARDENA SERRA (1-1) def. Chaminade, 12-6 (OT) | vs. Cathedral (at El Camino College), Friday

9. SAN CLEMENTE (1-0) def. Capistrano Valley, 34-24 | vs. Aliso Niguel, Friday

10. LOYOLA (0-0) idle | at St. Bernard, Friday

Advertisement

11. SO NOTRE DAME (0-1) lost to Bishop Alemany, 21-9 | vs. Chaminade, Thursday

12. BISHOP AMAT (1-0) def. Cathedral, 21-6 | vs. Bishop Alemany, Friday

13. LOS ALAMITOS (2-0) def. Corona del Mar, 52-28 | vs. Edison, Friday

14. ORANGE LUTHERAN (0-1) lost to Servite, 69-13 | vs. Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday

Advertisement

15. VALENCIA (1-0) def. West Ranch, 63-20 | at Canyon Country Canyon, Friday

16. SANTA MARGARITA (1-0) vs. St. John Bosco, today | vs. JSerra (at Santa Ana Stadium), Thursday

17. BISHOP ALEMANY (1-0) def. SO Notre Dame, 21-9 | at Bishop Amat, Friday

18. MISSION VIEJO (1-0) def. Oak Hills, 55-6 | at Upland, March 27

Advertisement

19. CORONA DEL MAR (1-1) lost to Los Alamitos, 52-28 | vs. Huntington Beach (at Newport Harbor), Friday

20. PARACLETE (1-1) def. Aquinas, 24-14 | at Damien, April 1

21. GRACE BRETHREN (0-0) idle | at Calabasas, April 3

22. MURRIETA VALLEY (1-0) def. Heritage, 48-14 | vs. Great Oak, March 27

Advertisement

23. SAN JUAN HILLS (1-0) def. El Toro, 48-14 | at Capistrano Valley, Friday

24. EDISON (2-0) def. Newport Harbor, 47-14 (Thursday) | at Los Alamitos, Friday

25. JSERRA (0-1) lost to Mater Dei, 52-3 | at Santa Margarita (at Santa Ana Stadium), Thursday