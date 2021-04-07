Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school softball: Tuesday’s results

By Times staff
SOFTBALL

Tuesday’s results

Beaumont 7, Palm Springs 0

Beckman 15, Fullerton 2

California 6, Cypress 3

Carlsbad Sage Creek 4, San Gorgonio 1

Diamond Bar 10, West Covina 1

El Camino Real 4, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 2

El Toro 3, Woodbridge 1

Esperanza 3, La Mirada 0

Etiwanda 8, Chaffey 5

Fairfax 6, Garfield 0

Garden Grove Pacifica 4, Downey 1

Monrovia 10, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 0

Orange 26, Portola 16

Orange Vista 5, Hillcrest 0

Rosary 5, Laguna Hills 0

Royal 7, Rio Mesa 4

San Jacinto 12, Lakeside 7

Santa Fe 5, Temple City 1

Segerstrom 9, Newport Harbor 3 (8)

Sonora 11, Yorba Linda 3

South Torrance 15, Culver City 2

St. Paul 6, Covina 3

Sunny Hills 16, Placentia Valencia 3

Temescal Canyon 30, Moreno Valley 11

Trabuco Hills 8, Foothill 7

Troy 11, Tustin 0

Valley View 6, Redlands East Valley 0

