High school softball: Tuesday’s results
SOFTBALL
Tuesday’s results
Beaumont 7, Palm Springs 0
Beckman 15, Fullerton 2
California 6, Cypress 3
Carlsbad Sage Creek 4, San Gorgonio 1
Diamond Bar 10, West Covina 1
El Camino Real 4, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 2
El Toro 3, Woodbridge 1
Esperanza 3, La Mirada 0
Etiwanda 8, Chaffey 5
Fairfax 6, Garfield 0
Garden Grove Pacifica 4, Downey 1
Monrovia 10, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 0
Orange 26, Portola 16
Orange Vista 5, Hillcrest 0
Rosary 5, Laguna Hills 0
Royal 7, Rio Mesa 4
San Jacinto 12, Lakeside 7
Santa Fe 5, Temple City 1
Segerstrom 9, Newport Harbor 3 (8)
Sonora 11, Yorba Linda 3
South Torrance 15, Culver City 2
St. Paul 6, Covina 3
Sunny Hills 16, Placentia Valencia 3
Temescal Canyon 30, Moreno Valley 11
Trabuco Hills 8, Foothill 7
Troy 11, Tustin 0
Valley View 6, Redlands East Valley 0
