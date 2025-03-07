High school baseball and softball: Thursday’s scores
- Share via
-
Thursday’s Results
BASEBALL
City Section
Chatsworth 5, Palisades 4
Southern Section
Foothill Tech 14, Malibu 4
Leuzinger 14, Beverly Hills 8
Long Beach Wilson 1, Bishop Montgomery 0
Marina 1, Ocean View 0
Montebello 11, Mark Keppel 0
Newport Harbor 3, Dana Hills 2
Rancho Mirage 2, Xavier Prep 1
Rowland 16, Excelsior Charter 2
Royal 7, Agoura 0
San Marino 6, South Hills 4
Santa Fe 7, Corona Santiago 2
Savanna 7, Compton Early College 0
South El Monte 5, Temple City 0
Wiseburn Da Vinci 7, Lawndale 4
Intersectional
Peninsula 0, San Pedro 0
SOFTBALL
City Section
Hollywood 18, Belmont 3
Southern Section
Agoura 13, Highland 0
Bell Gardens 10, Downey Calvary Chapel 1
Bishop Amat 12, Perry 11
Bishop Montgomery 7, Bishop County-Loretto 0
Bonita 5, Fullerton 2
Capistrano Valley 9, Lakewood 2
Chadwick 6, Firebaugh 5
Chino Hills 5, Saugus 0
Cypress 8, Fountain Valley 2
Downey 15, Whittier 5
Excelsior Charter 14, Hesperia Christian 4
Fullerton 2, Anza Hamilton 1
Garden Grove Pacifica 3, Agoura 0
Highland 7, Palmdale 3
La Habra 7, Sunnyside 6
Lompoc 5, Dos Pueblos 4
Los Alamitos 3, Whittier Christian 1
Millikan 5, Chino Hills 4
Norco 12, Cypress 0
Santa Maria St. Joseph 1, El Toro 0
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 13, Flintridge Sacred Heart 2
St. Monica 22, Gardena Serra 4
Thousand Oaks 3, Righetti 2
University Prep 11, Granite Hills 2
Villa Park 4, South Hills 1
Westlake 8, Rio Rancho 2
Intersectional
Anaheim Canyon 8, Campo Verde 1
Anaheim Canyon 4, Murrieta Mesa 2
Hoover d. LA Leadership Academy, forfeit
La Habra 4, Ridgeline (UT) 1
Orange Lutheran 12, Central Catholic 6
Whittier Christian 10, Kofa (AZ) 0
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.