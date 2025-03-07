Advertisement
High school baseball and softball: Thursday’s scores

Baseball and bat on a ball field
By Los Angeles Times staff

Thursday’s Results

BASEBALL

City Section

Chatsworth 5, Palisades 4

Southern Section

Foothill Tech 14, Malibu 4

Leuzinger 14, Beverly Hills 8

Long Beach Wilson 1, Bishop Montgomery 0

Marina 1, Ocean View 0

Montebello 11, Mark Keppel 0

Newport Harbor 3, Dana Hills 2

Rancho Mirage 2, Xavier Prep 1

Rowland 16, Excelsior Charter 2

Royal 7, Agoura 0

San Marino 6, South Hills 4

Santa Fe 7, Corona Santiago 2

Savanna 7, Compton Early College 0

South El Monte 5, Temple City 0

Wiseburn Da Vinci 7, Lawndale 4

Intersectional

Peninsula 0, San Pedro 0

SOFTBALL

City Section

Hollywood 18, Belmont 3

Southern Section

Agoura 13, Highland 0

Bell Gardens 10, Downey Calvary Chapel 1

Bishop Amat 12, Perry 11

Bishop Montgomery 7, Bishop County-Loretto 0

Bonita 5, Fullerton 2

Capistrano Valley 9, Lakewood 2

Chadwick 6, Firebaugh 5

Chino Hills 5, Saugus 0

Cypress 8, Fountain Valley 2

Downey 15, Whittier 5

Excelsior Charter 14, Hesperia Christian 4

Fullerton 2, Anza Hamilton 1

Garden Grove Pacifica 3, Agoura 0

Highland 7, Palmdale 3

La Habra 7, Sunnyside 6

Lompoc 5, Dos Pueblos 4

Los Alamitos 3, Whittier Christian 1

Millikan 5, Chino Hills 4

Norco 12, Cypress 0

Santa Maria St. Joseph 1, El Toro 0

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 13, Flintridge Sacred Heart 2

St. Monica 22, Gardena Serra 4

Thousand Oaks 3, Righetti 2

University Prep 11, Granite Hills 2

Villa Park 4, South Hills 1

Westlake 8, Rio Rancho 2

Intersectional

Anaheim Canyon 8, Campo Verde 1

Anaheim Canyon 4, Murrieta Mesa 2

Hoover d. LA Leadership Academy, forfeit

La Habra 4, Ridgeline (UT) 1

Orange Lutheran 12, Central Catholic 6

Whittier Christian 10, Kofa (AZ) 0

