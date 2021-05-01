Chaminade sprinter Patrick Ize-Iyamu talks about how he’s trying to get faster

It’s time for Episode 36 of Friday Night Live, where Los Angeles Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer joins broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom for a discussion about high school football in Southern California.

This week’s guest is track and field sprinter Patrick Ize-Iyamu of Chaminade.

He talks about competing in next week’s Arcadia Invitational and how he hopes to improve on his 10.56 100 meters clocking.