UCLA safeties agree to disagree about Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco game

Dozens of former Santa Ana Mater Dei and St. John Bosco high grads now playing college football will be paying close attention to Friday’s game between their alma maters.

It gets more interesting for those playing on the same college team. At UCLA, the starting safeties are Quentin Lake from Mater Dei and Stephan Blaylock from St. John Bosco. Yes, the banter is accelerating and bragging rights are definitely at stake.

“I look at this as being like the USC-UCLA game,” Lake said. “All the enthusiasm runs high on both sides at the two schools all week. We have some friendly banter in our locker room here, but it is all fun as we root for our schools. It should be a great game.”

Said Blaylock: “We give each other a hard time during the week supporting our respective schools. But we all know who the best team is .... Go Braves.”

Mater Dei and St. John Bosco have been playing twice a year since 2016, so bragging rights could only last a matter of weeks before their next possible meeting in the playoffs. Stay tuned.

