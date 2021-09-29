Advertisement
High School Sports

UCLA safeties agree to disagree about Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco game

UCLA safety Quentin Lake raises his arms to signal his teammates on the field.
UCLA safety Quentin Lake is a Mater Dei grad and rooting for the Monarchs against St. John Bosco on Friday.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Dozens of former Santa Ana Mater Dei and St. John Bosco high grads now playing college football will be paying close attention to Friday’s game between their alma maters.

It gets more interesting for those playing on the same college team. At UCLA, the starting safeties are Quentin Lake from Mater Dei and Stephan Blaylock from St. John Bosco. Yes, the banter is accelerating and bragging rights are definitely at stake.

“I look at this as being like the USC-UCLA game,” Lake said. “All the enthusiasm runs high on both sides at the two schools all week. We have some friendly banter in our locker room here, but it is all fun as we root for our schools. It should be a great game.”

Said Blaylock: “We give each other a hard time during the week supporting our respective schools. But we all know who the best team is .... Go Braves.”

Mater Dei and St. John Bosco have been playing twice a year since 2016, so bragging rights could only last a matter of weeks before their next possible meeting in the playoffs. Stay tuned.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

