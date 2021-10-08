Advertisement
High School Sports

How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared Friday

Chaminade quarterback Indiana Wijay scrambles away from Serra linebacker Tanu Sosa.
Chaminade quarterback Indiana Wijay scrambles away from Serra linebacker Tanu Sosa on Friday night.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
A look at how The Times’ top 25 teams in the Southland fared on Friday:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Results | Next game

1. MATER DEI (5-0) def. Orange Lutheran, 55-16 | vs. Santa Margarita (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday

2. SERVITE (7-0) def. Santa Margarita, 48-21 (Thursday) | vs. JSerra (at Orange Coast College), Thursday

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-1) def. JSerra, 44-7 | at Orange Lutheran (at Orange Coast College), Friday

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (7-0) def. Corona Santiago, 69-14 (Thursday) | at Norco, Friday

5. MISSION VIEJO (6-1) def. La Mesa Helix, 35-21 | at Tesoro, Friday

6. SIERRA CANYON (4-3) def. Westlake, 35-0 | at Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro, Friday

7. SANTA MARGARITA (5-2) lost to Servite, 48-21 (Thursday) | at Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday

8. NORCO (6-1) def. Corona, 55-13 | vs. Corona Centennial, Friday

9. LOS ALAMITOS (6-1) def. Edison, 35-28 (Thursday) | at Fountain Valley (at Huntington Beach), Thursday

10. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-2) lost to Mater Dei, 55-16 | vs. St. John Bosco (at Orange Coast College), Friday

11. WARREN (6-0) def. Lynwood, 61-6 | at Paramount, Friday

12. CHAMINADE (4-2) lost ot Gardena Serra, 16-12 | vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday

13. VISTA MURRIETA (6-1) def. Temecula Valley, 51-0 | at Great Oak, Friday

14. EDISON (4-3) lost to Los Alamitos, 35-28 (Thursday) | vs. Corona del Mar (at Huntington Beach), Friday

15. CORONA DEL MAR (6-1) def. Huntington Beach, 35-8 | at Edison (at Huntington Beach), Friday

16. INGLEWOOD (6-0) def. Hawthorne, 50-0 | at Compton Centennial, Friday

17. ALEMANY (3-3) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 47-21 | vs. Bishop Amat, Friday

18. ST. BONAVENTURE (6-0) idle | at Calabasas, Friday

19. BISHOP AMAT (5-2) def. Cathedral, 47-0 | at Alemany, Friday

20. ETIWANDA (7-0) def. Los Osos, 41-14 (Thursday) | vs. Chino Hills, Friday

21. SIMI VALLEY (8-0) def. Royal, 42-6 | vs. Thousand Oaks, Friday

22. GLENDORA (7-0) idle | vs. Colony (at Citrus College), Thursday

23. BISHOP DIEGO (5-1) idle | vs. Newbury Park (at Santa Barbara CC), Oct. 16

24. CAJON (7-0) def. Yucaipa, 42-6 | vs. Beaumont, Friday

25. APPLE VALLEY (5-2) def. Sultana, 63-0 | at Hesperia, Thursday

