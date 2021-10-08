How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared Friday

A look at how The Times’ top 25 teams in the Southland fared on Friday:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Results | Next game

1. MATER DEI (5-0) def. Orange Lutheran, 55-16 | vs. Santa Margarita (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday

2. SERVITE (7-0) def. Santa Margarita, 48-21 (Thursday) | vs. JSerra (at Orange Coast College), Thursday

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-1) def. JSerra, 44-7 | at Orange Lutheran (at Orange Coast College), Friday

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (7-0) def. Corona Santiago, 69-14 (Thursday) | at Norco, Friday

5. MISSION VIEJO (6-1) def. La Mesa Helix, 35-21 | at Tesoro, Friday

6. SIERRA CANYON (4-3) def. Westlake, 35-0 | at Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro, Friday

7. SANTA MARGARITA (5-2) lost to Servite, 48-21 (Thursday) | at Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday

8. NORCO (6-1) def. Corona, 55-13 | vs. Corona Centennial, Friday

9. LOS ALAMITOS (6-1) def. Edison, 35-28 (Thursday) | at Fountain Valley (at Huntington Beach), Thursday

10. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-2) lost to Mater Dei, 55-16 | vs. St. John Bosco (at Orange Coast College), Friday

11. WARREN (6-0) def. Lynwood, 61-6 | at Paramount, Friday

12. CHAMINADE (4-2) lost ot Gardena Serra, 16-12 | vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday

13. VISTA MURRIETA (6-1) def. Temecula Valley, 51-0 | at Great Oak, Friday

14. EDISON (4-3) lost to Los Alamitos, 35-28 (Thursday) | vs. Corona del Mar (at Huntington Beach), Friday

15. CORONA DEL MAR (6-1) def. Huntington Beach, 35-8 | at Edison (at Huntington Beach), Friday

16. INGLEWOOD (6-0) def. Hawthorne, 50-0 | at Compton Centennial, Friday

17. ALEMANY (3-3) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 47-21 | vs. Bishop Amat, Friday

18. ST. BONAVENTURE (6-0) idle | at Calabasas, Friday

19. BISHOP AMAT (5-2) def. Cathedral, 47-0 | at Alemany, Friday

20. ETIWANDA (7-0) def. Los Osos, 41-14 (Thursday) | vs. Chino Hills, Friday

21. SIMI VALLEY (8-0) def. Royal, 42-6 | vs. Thousand Oaks, Friday

22. GLENDORA (7-0) idle | vs. Colony (at Citrus College), Thursday

23. BISHOP DIEGO (5-1) idle | vs. Newbury Park (at Santa Barbara CC), Oct. 16

24. CAJON (7-0) def. Yucaipa, 42-6 | vs. Beaumont, Friday

25. APPLE VALLEY (5-2) def. Sultana, 63-0 | at Hesperia, Thursday