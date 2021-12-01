Amari Bailey returns for Sierra Canyon, scores 23 points during win over West Ranch

Amari Bailey, the reigning Times player of the year who signed with UCLA, made his season debut on Wednesday night for Sierra Canyon after recovering from a foot injury. It was as if he never left. There were no signs of being rusty.

He played much of the game, finishing with 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists during a 100-72 home victory over West Ranch.

“I felt good,” he said.

Coach Andre Chevalier has been waiting patiently for Bailey because it makes Sierra Canyon (5-1) a step closer to being at full strength.

“I don’t have to change anything,” Chevalier said. “He changes everything.”

Sierra Canyon offered hints of how good it might become. Kijani Wright powered his way to 19 points. Bronny James made four threes and finished with 16 points. Ramel Lloyd had 13 points.

West Ranch (1-1) received 29 points from junior Andrew Meadow, including 14 points in the first quarter. James Evans and Bryce Cofield had 14 points apiece. The Trailblazers play Beverly Hills on Thursday night, then go to Staples Center to play Akron’s St. Vincent-St. Mary on Saturday.

Loyola 58, Montebello 31: Owen Pentz had 11 points.

Harvard-Westlake 60, Providence 51: Cameron Thrower finished with 23 points and Landon Lewis 14, advancing the Wolverines to the semifinals of the Maranatha tournament.

South Pasadena 56, El Camino Real 33: Sage Wayans scored 20 points to help South Pasadena advance to the Maranatha tournament semifinals.

Rolling Hills Prep 77, Gardena 39: Benny Gealer scored 29 points and JV Brown added 18 points for 5-0 Rolling Hills Prep.

Viewpoint 72, San Marcos 63: Giovanni Goree scored 24 points and Dylan Hoyt added 19 for Viewpoint, a winner of five straight.

Brentwood 70, West Torrance 45: MJ Coleman led the way with 18 points and Sean Simon had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Heritage Christian 68, Flintridge Prep 29: Malik Moore had 19 points and Barrington Hargress 17 points.

Damien 65, St. Paul 58: RJ Smith finished with 21 points.

Northridge Academy 52, Lakeview Charter 41: Kenyon Alexander scored 30 points.

Colony 90, Irvine University 59: Jaidyn Simpson scored 26 points for 4-0 Colony.

Girls’ basketball

Windward 74, Westchester 58: The Wildcats rolled to victory. Skye Belker scored 33 points. Reign Waugh led Westchester with 28 points.

Oxnard 60, Arroyo Grande 27: Angelina Santana had 19 points.

Boys’ soccer

Servite 3, Godinez 0: Brandon Schalliol scored two goals for the Friars.

Birmingham 7, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 1: David Diaz picked up where he left off last season, contributing four goals to lead the defending City Section champions.