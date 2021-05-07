Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Sierra Canyon guard Amari Bailey talks about choosing UCLA 'Friday Night Live'

VIDEO | 11:47
Amari Bailey talks high school sports on ‘Friday Night Live’

Sierra Canyon’s Amari Bailey talks about basketball and life with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom.

By Eric Sondheimer 
It’s time for Episode 37 of Friday Night Live, where Los Angeles Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer joins broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom for a discussion about high school sports in Southern California.

This week’s guest is Chatsworth Sierra Canyon guard Amari Bailey.

Bailey talks about why he chose UCLA as his college choice, how he was able to improve during the COVID-19 sports shutdown and how he deals with spotlight.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

