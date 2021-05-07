Sierra Canyon guard Amari Bailey talks about choosing UCLA ‘Friday Night Live’
VIDEO | 11:47
Amari Bailey talks high school sports on ‘Friday Night Live’
Sierra Canyon’s Amari Bailey talks about basketball and life with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom.
It’s time for Episode 37 of Friday Night Live, where Los Angeles Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer joins broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom for a discussion about high school sports in Southern California.
This week’s guest is Chatsworth Sierra Canyon guard Amari Bailey.
Bailey talks about why he chose UCLA as his college choice, how he was able to improve during the COVID-19 sports shutdown and how he deals with spotlight.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.