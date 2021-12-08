Moorpark High to host Southern Section divisional track finals, Masters Meet

The Southern Section has chosen Moorpark High to be the site for its divisional track and field finals in May along with the Masters Meet.

Athletic director Rob Dearborn confirmed the selection. The divisional final will take place May 14 and the Masters Meet on May 21.

Moorpark has hosted Division 2 prelims yearly and the Division 2 finals last season when there were COVID-19 restrictions. The school has also completed an upgrade to its track.

Moorpark’s upgraded track. (Rob Dearborn)

“It provides an outstanding venue to run,” Southern Section spokesman Thom Simmons said.

The track was relined three weeks ago.

Dearborn has been running prelims for some 15 years.

Previous finals have been held at Cerritos College and Mt. SAC, but uncertainty with COVID-19 protocols in Los Angeles County perhaps played a role in the selection of a Ventura County site to host the event.