Harvard-Westlake is 11-1 after routing West Ranch in boys’ basketball

Back from a quick trip to Arizona, Harvard-Westlake continued its preparation for the start of Mission League play next month with an impressive 83-54 home victory over West Ranch on Thursday night.

The Wolverines (11-1) executed in all facets. They started fast and never looked back against a team that is favored to win the Foothill League. Harvard-Westlake led 65-34 after three quarters and clearly looks like a team headed to the Southern Section Open Division playoffs.

Landon Lewis and Brady Dunlap led the Wolverines with 19 and 18 points, respectively. Jacob Huggins had 17 points.

Windward 6`1, Inglewood 47: The Wildcats improved to 10-1. Freshman Gavin Hightower finished with 25 points and nine rebounds.

Sun Valley Poly 80, Verdugo Hills 68: Gabriel Rivera scored 20 points and Isaiah Gipson had 18 points in the East Valley League win.

Oak Park 56, Kennedy 37: Isaiah Sherrard finished with 15 points.

Girls’ basketball

Sierra Canyon 83, Alaska Bartlett 13: Izela Arenas scored 22 points and Juju Watkins had 18.

Boys’ soccer

Huntington Beach 2, Servite 0: Servite, ranked No. 1 in Southern Section Division 1, dropped its first game of the season.

ECR stays aggressive and gets their 3rd goal. ECR leads 3-1 midway through the 2nd half. pic.twitter.com/AHEPopgeT1 — ECR Athletics (@ecrathletics) December 17, 2021

El Camino Real 3, Taft 1: The Royals opened West Valley League by rallying after falling behind 1-0 on a muddy field.

WeLoveSoccer! Still 3-1 in the 2nd. pic.twitter.com/gKSUNHISEr — ECR Athletics (@ecrathletics) December 17, 2021

Girls’ water polo

Agoura 19, Newbury Park 2: The Chargers improved to 9-2. Molly Blosser had nine saves and Roni Perlman contributed seven goals.

