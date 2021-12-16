Harvard-Westlake is 11-1 after routing West Ranch in boys’ basketball
Back from a quick trip to Arizona, Harvard-Westlake continued its preparation for the start of Mission League play next month with an impressive 83-54 home victory over West Ranch on Thursday night.
The Wolverines (11-1) executed in all facets. They started fast and never looked back against a team that is favored to win the Foothill League. Harvard-Westlake led 65-34 after three quarters and clearly looks like a team headed to the Southern Section Open Division playoffs.
Landon Lewis and Brady Dunlap led the Wolverines with 19 and 18 points, respectively. Jacob Huggins had 17 points.
Windward 6`1, Inglewood 47: The Wildcats improved to 10-1. Freshman Gavin Hightower finished with 25 points and nine rebounds.
Sun Valley Poly 80, Verdugo Hills 68: Gabriel Rivera scored 20 points and Isaiah Gipson had 18 points in the East Valley League win.
Damien coach Mike LeDuc is nearing milestone with 1,000th victory. He can achieve the feat with win over Temecula Valley and Glendora next week.
Oak Park 56, Kennedy 37: Isaiah Sherrard finished with 15 points.
Girls’ basketball
Sierra Canyon 83, Alaska Bartlett 13: Izela Arenas scored 22 points and Juju Watkins had 18.
Boys’ soccer
Huntington Beach 2, Servite 0: Servite, ranked No. 1 in Southern Section Division 1, dropped its first game of the season.
El Camino Real 3, Taft 1: The Royals opened West Valley League by rallying after falling behind 1-0 on a muddy field.
Girls’ water polo
Agoura 19, Newbury Park 2: The Chargers improved to 9-2. Molly Blosser had nine saves and Roni Perlman contributed seven goals.
