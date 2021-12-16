Damien coach Mike LeDuc goes for victories Nos. 999 and 1,000 next week

Mike LeDuc had great teams at Glendora, with the likes of Tracy Murray and Casey Jacobsen. Since leaving to become the basketball coach for a second time at Damien, the winning has continued. The Spartans are 12-0 this season, and he hasn’t been back to Glendora in seven years, so next week’s appearance there Wednesday night could be historic.

LeDuc’s teams have won 998 career games, according to CalHiSports.com. Damien plays Temecula Valley on Tuesday night, followed by a last-minute add to the schedule, Glendora, on Wednesday night. A win at Glendora would be 1,000 career victories for LeDuc, who’s No. 2 all-time behind Gary McKnight of Santa Ana Mater Dei.

Asked what it might be like to win 1,000 at Glendora, LeDuc said, “It’s very unique.”

Advertisement

He has been coaching for 42 years. He was at Damien from 1980-86, then Glendora from 1987-1992 and 1994-2014.

LeDuc has not been big on publicity for himself, but this would be quite a night for career victory 1,000.