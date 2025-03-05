Prep basketball roundup: It will be Harvard-Westlake vs. Roosevelt on Saturday night

Isaiah Carroll of Harvard-Westlake signals triumph in a state playoff win over St. John Bosco.

The game that was expected to happen a week ago will finally take place Saturday night when two-time defending state champion Harvard-Westlake travels to play Southern Section Open Division champion Eastvale Roosevelt.

“It’s going to be fun,” Harvard-Westlake guard Joe Sterling said.

Harvard-Westlake (31-2), upset by Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in the Southern Section playoffs, set up the matchup by defeating St. John Bosco 70-55 in the Southern California regionals Wednesday night.

The guard duo of Sterling and Amir Jones, both juniors, were magnificent for the Wolverines, finishing with 23 and 20 points, respectively. They combined to make nine threes.

“They were big,” coach David Rebibo said.

Nikolas Khamenia was the facilitator. He finished with 15 points, eight assists and eight rebounds. Harvard-Westlake committed 20 turnovers, so that will be something that needs to be corrected against a Roosevelt team that turns turnovers into fastbreak buckets.

Brandon McCoy scored 21 points for St. John Bosco (26-7).

The dagger. Isaiah Carroll from Nikolas Khamenia. pic.twitter.com/nSlXGhLGDY — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 6, 2025

Harvard-Westlake went on a 12-0 streak in the second quarter to open a 33-22 halftime lead. Jones and Sterling each made a pair of threes. The Wolverines held their lead despite 11 turnovers. St. John Bosco was getting few second-shot attempts.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 76, San Diego Montgomery 56: The Knights started slowly, falling behind in the first half before dominating in an Open Division victory that sends them on the road for a Saturday night showdown against No. 2-seeded Santa Maria St. Joseph.

NaVorro Bowman had 20 points, Zachary White 17 points and Tyran Stokes 16 points and 16 rebounds.

Girls

Sierra Canyon 71, Mission Hills 26: Emilia Krstevski had 28 points for the Trailblazers, who earned an Open Division semifinal rematch at Ontario Christian.

Mater Dei 76, Bishop Montgomery 40: The Monarchs won their Open Division regional opener and will play a rematch against Etiwanda. Addie Deal scored 27 points.