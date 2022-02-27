Advertisement
High School Sports

Corona Centennial, Etiwanda receive top seeds in Open Division regionals

Point guard Donovan Dent brings the ball up court for Corona Centennial.
Point guard Donovan Dent has led Corona Centennial to a 30-1 record.
(Nick Koza)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Southern Section Open Division champions Corona Centennial (boys) and Etiwanda (girls) received the No. 1 seeds for the Southern California Open Division basketball regionals that begin this week, leading to the state championships March 1`2-13 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Centennial (30-1) was so dominant in the section playoffs that its four opponents lost by margins of 20, 45, 23 and 25 points. Etiwanda (28-0) is unbeaten after winning its first Open Division title. Both teams will have first-round byes.

Centennial opens at home on Saturday against the winner of Wednesday’s opener between No. 4 Torrance Bishop Montgomery and No. 5 Santa Ana Mater Dei. Other openers have No. 7 Santa Maria St. Joseph at No. 2 Studio City Harvard-Westlake and No. 6 San Diego St. Augustine at No. 3 Chatsworth Sierra Canyon.

Etiwanda will play the winner of No. 4 Corona Centennial and No. 5 San Diego Mission Hills on Saturday night at home. No. 3 Sierra Canyon hosts No. 6 San Diego Cathedral Catholic and No. 7 Mater Dei plays at No. 2 La Jolla Country Day. The big game Saturday could be La Jolla Country Day hosting Sierra Canyon.

City Section Open Division boys champion Fairfax was placed in Division I and will host San Juan Capistrano JSerra on Tuesday night. La Verne Damien drew the No. 1 seed.

Fullerton Rosary is seeded No. 1 in Division I girls.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

