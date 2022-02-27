Corona Centennial, Etiwanda receive top seeds in Open Division regionals

Southern Section Open Division champions Corona Centennial (boys) and Etiwanda (girls) received the No. 1 seeds for the Southern California Open Division basketball regionals that begin this week, leading to the state championships March 1`2-13 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Centennial (30-1) was so dominant in the section playoffs that its four opponents lost by margins of 20, 45, 23 and 25 points. Etiwanda (28-0) is unbeaten after winning its first Open Division title. Both teams will have first-round byes.

Centennial opens at home on Saturday against the winner of Wednesday’s opener between No. 4 Torrance Bishop Montgomery and No. 5 Santa Ana Mater Dei. Other openers have No. 7 Santa Maria St. Joseph at No. 2 Studio City Harvard-Westlake and No. 6 San Diego St. Augustine at No. 3 Chatsworth Sierra Canyon.

Etiwanda will play the winner of No. 4 Corona Centennial and No. 5 San Diego Mission Hills on Saturday night at home. No. 3 Sierra Canyon hosts No. 6 San Diego Cathedral Catholic and No. 7 Mater Dei plays at No. 2 La Jolla Country Day. The big game Saturday could be La Jolla Country Day hosting Sierra Canyon.

City Section Open Division boys champion Fairfax was placed in Division I and will host San Juan Capistrano JSerra on Tuesday night. La Verne Damien drew the No. 1 seed.

Fullerton Rosary is seeded No. 1 in Division I girls.