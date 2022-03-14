Advertisement
Quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava is transferring to Long Beach Poly

Warren quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava poses for a photo after a game.
Warren quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava is one of the top recruits in the class of 2023.
(Luca Evans / For The Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
It might be time to add Long Beach Poly back into the conversation of Southern California’s top football schools after quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava’s family told the562.org that he is transferring from Downey Warren High to Poly.

The 6-foot-6 Iamaleava is considered one of the top college prospects from the class of 2023. Poly returns numerous starters from a Southern Section Division 4 championship team.

“Nico is a difference maker,” Warren coach Kevin Pearson said.

The big question is what happens to the heir apparent at Poly, junior to be Darius Curry, who transferred to Poly last season from Playa del Rey St. Bernard and then was injured.

The annual transferring of quarterbacks is just beginning to pick up momentum as spring practice approaches. In January, the football community was talking about Iamaleava transferring to Mission Hills Bishop Alemany. Potential transfers were hesitant to transfer to Alemany because of that rumor. This announcement could lead to more player movement.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

