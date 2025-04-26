Newbury Park quarterback Brady Smigiel commits to Michigan

Brady Smigiel, the junior quarterback at Newbury Park who has developed into one of the best college prospects in the nation, announced on Saturday that he has committed to Michigan.

Smigiel had been committed to Florida State until changing his mind following a coaching change involving the offense.

What a catch by Drew Cofield. What a throw by Brady Smigiel. Newbury Park 14, Lincoln 7 pic.twitter.com/bNxr4aL2UN — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 7, 2024

During his trip visiting Michigan, Smigiel and his family were sold on the program, the academics and the area for him to grow as a player and person. His father, Joe, is the head coach at Newbury Park.

Last season Smigiel was The Times’ player of the year. The 6-foot-5 Smigiel passed for 3,591 yards and 49 touchdowns.

Brady has crushed school records in his three years at NPHS, leading the team and rewriting the record books!@bradysmigiel @nphs.football #PantherPride #CIFChamps #14-0 pic.twitter.com/uic2SyguvC — NEWBURY PARK FOOTBALL (@NPPanthersONE) December 11, 2024

He has improved with each season, making him a valuable player at a position that’s so important for a team to succeed.