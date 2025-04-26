Advertisement
High School Sports

Newbury Park quarterback Brady Smigiel commits to Michigan

Newbury Park coach Joe Smigiel (left) poses for a photo with his son, quarterback Brady Smigiel.
Newbury Park coach Joe Smigiel, left, and his son, quarterback Brady Smigiel.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Brady Smigiel, the junior quarterback at Newbury Park who has developed into one of the best college prospects in the nation, announced on Saturday that he has committed to Michigan.

Smigiel had been committed to Florida State until changing his mind following a coaching change involving the offense.

During his trip visiting Michigan, Smigiel and his family were sold on the program, the academics and the area for him to grow as a player and person. His father, Joe, is the head coach at Newbury Park.

Last season Smigiel was The Times’ player of the year. The 6-foot-5 Smigiel passed for 3,591 yards and 49 touchdowns.

He has improved with each season, making him a valuable player at a position that’s so important for a team to succeed.
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

