Newbury Park’s Colin Sahlman named Gatorade boys’ athlete of the year

Colin Sahlman of Newbury Park, the nation’s top distance runner, was honored as Gatorade’s boys’ athlete of the year during an awards ceremony Tuesday night in West Hollywood.

Kiki Rice from Washington D.C., the nation’s top prep women’s basketball player and a UCLA recruit, was honored as the Gatorade girls’ athlete of the year.

ALERT!!! @NPHSXC cross country star @ColinSahlman has just been named the Gatorade NATIONAL Athlete of the Year for ALL SPORTS for 2021-2022!! OHHHHHH MYYYYYY!!! pic.twitter.com/W82bntRbu3 — Rich Gonzalez (@PrepCalTrack) July 20, 2022

Headed to Northern Arizona, Sahlman broke a 21-year-old national record in December in running the 5,000 meters. In February, he became only the 13th high schooler to run the mile in less than four minutes.

Rice shared most-valuable-player honors in the McDonald’s All-American Game and helped lead the U18 national team to a gold medal this summer in the FIBA U18 Americas tournament.

Rice arrived at UCLA about two weeks ago to begin workouts. “The weather is great,” she said. “I definitely can’t complain.”