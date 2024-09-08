Column: Elite athletes to watch for the 2024-25 high school sports season
The 2024-25 sports season will have a group of elite girls competing in a variety of sports who are so talented they could push the elite boys to raise their own level of excellence. Southern California is filled with teenagers you’ll be reading about and seeing on television for years to come.
Let’s examine some of the athletes to watch for the new school year:
GIRLS
Scottlyn Antonucci, Etiwanda, soccer. She’s captain for the USA under-16 national team as a junior midfielder. Known as Scottie, she has a hybrid class schedule so she can have more time to train and travel. She made the decision to keep playing high school soccer. “I absolutely love high school soccer. My best friends are on the team,” she said. She has official recruiting visits to UCLA, North Carolina and Penn State.
Jerzy Robinson, Sierra Canyon, basketball. Considered the No. 1 recruit for the class of 2026, she’s won gold medals the last two summers playing for the USA under-16 and under-17 national teams. She was named tournament MVP at the under-17 World Cup after averaging 20.9 points and 6.9 rebounds.
“I saw her play with USA basketball, I know without a doubt she’s gotten better,” coach Alicia Komaki said.
Asked what she has improved in, Robinson said, “Everything.”
Kaleena Smith, Ontario Christian, basketball. She averaged 34.9 points as a freshman. Whether shooting threes or driving to the basket, her offensive skills are advanced and exciting to watch. Ontario Christian could be the team to challenge Etiwanda for girls’ basketball supremacy.
Grace Knox, Etiwanda, basketball. The top player on the No. 1 team in California, Knox is a 6-foot-2 center who changes games with her defense. In July, she said she was down to four schools for her college choice: USC, Tennessee, Texas and Louisiana State.
Emily Song, Santa Margarita, golf. Song helped the Eagles win the state championship in girls’ golf as a freshman. She shot 68 in the Division 1 championship match and was the Trinity League champion. Last year, as a 13-year-old, she was the youngest competing in the U.S. Women’s Amateur field.
Sadie Engelhardt, Ventura, track. The reigning Gatorade national player of the year is gearing up for her senior year in cross-country and track. She owns the national record in the mile and one of the five best marks in the 1,500. She’s expected to make her season debut in the Woodbridge Cross-Country Classic on Sept. 20 at the Great Park in Irvine. She also has a 4.56 grade-point average and is committed to North Carolina State.
Teagan O’Dell, Santa Margarita, swimming. The future Olympian is finally a senior and keeps setting records and taking home swimming trophies. She’s committed to California. She competed in the 100- and 200-meter backstroke events at the Olympic trials.
Kai Minor, Orange Lutheran, softball. The Oklahoma commit is so fast that steals and infield hits have been piling up through three years of high school softball. “Her speed is phenomenal,” coach Steve Milkos said. “She’s a five-tool player.”
Ki’ele Ho-Ching, Long Beach Poly, softball. She was the Moore League MVP as a sophomore infielder. Her uncle, Herman, was a standout football player for Poly in the 1990s.
Jailynn Robinson, Orange Lutheran, water polo. The UCLA commit led the Lancers last season to a 31-0 record and was the Trinity League MVP.
BOYS
Brayden Burries, Eastvale Roosevelt, basketball. The 6-4 guard helped his team reach the Southern Section Open Division championship game last season and is one of the most sought-after prospects for the class of 2025.
Brandon McCoy, St. John Bosco, basketball. The class of 2026 guard won a gold medal during the summer competing for the USA under-17 national team. His versatility, unselfishness and continued improvement make him a talent to admire.
Nikolas Khamenia, Harvard-Westlake, basketball. The 6-8 senior won a gold medal playing with the under-18 national team and was MVP of the under-18 3x3 World Cup in Hungary, where he won another gold medal. He also won state and section titles with the Wolverines. He’s physical, versatile and has a work ethic second to none. He’s deciding his college choice among Gonzaga, Arizona, UCLA, North Carolina and Duke.
Tyran Stokes, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, basketball. The 6-7 class of 2026 forward won a gold medal with McCoy this past summer. He’s moved from Napa to the San Fernando Valley with skills so impressive that people are already projecting him as a future NBA player.
Alijah Arenas, Chatsworth, basketball. The son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas has returned for a third season with the Chancellors. He’s the City Section’s best player with offensive skills good enough to score 50 points in games if that’s what he needs to do.
Seth Hernandez, Corona, baseball. The pitcher-outfielder whose fastball touched 100 mph during the summer could be the No. 1, 2 or 3 selection in next year’s amateur draft.
Jaden Soong, St. Francis, golf. He was the youngest ever to win the Southern California Amateur championship and played in the U.S. Amateur championship. Only a freshman, he’ll become an immediate contender for the Southern Section individual title.
Tripp King, Loyola, lacrosse. Only a sophomore, he was the Mission League offensive player of the year in lacrosse as a freshman. “He’s special,” coach Jimmy Borell said.
Evan Noonan, Dana Hills, track. The state 3,200-meter champion is one of the best distance runners in the nation. He was the Gatorade state cross-country runner of the year as a junior.
Blake Fahlbusch, Loyola, volleyball. Injured during his sophomore season, the 6-8 Fahlbusch is back and ready to dominate above the net. “If he stays healthy, he will be the top recruit in his class,” coach Mike Boehle said.
