Column: Elite athletes to watch for the 2024-25 high school sports season

The 2024-25 sports season will have a group of elite girls competing in a variety of sports who are so talented they could push the elite boys to raise their own level of excellence. Southern California is filled with teenagers you’ll be reading about and seeing on television for years to come.

Let’s examine some of the athletes to watch for the new school year:

GIRLS

Scottlyn Antonucci, Etiwanda, soccer. She’s captain for the USA under-16 national team as a junior midfielder. Known as Scottie, she has a hybrid class schedule so she can have more time to train and travel. She made the decision to keep playing high school soccer. “I absolutely love high school soccer. My best friends are on the team,” she said. She has official recruiting visits to UCLA, North Carolina and Penn State.

Sierra Canyon’s Jerzy Robinson goes up for a shot against Etiwanda in the CIF Southern Section Open Division championship game at Cal Baptist on Feb. 23, 2024. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Jerzy Robinson, Sierra Canyon, basketball. Considered the No. 1 recruit for the class of 2026, she’s won gold medals the last two summers playing for the USA under-16 and under-17 national teams. She was named tournament MVP at the under-17 World Cup after averaging 20.9 points and 6.9 rebounds.

“I saw her play with USA basketball, I know without a doubt she’s gotten better,” coach Alicia Komaki said.

Asked what she has improved in, Robinson said, “Everything.”

Ontario Christian basketball star Kaleena Smith set the school scoring record and has her sights set on the career mark. (Steve Galluzzo / Los Angeles Times)

Kaleena Smith, Ontario Christian, basketball. She averaged 34.9 points as a freshman. Whether shooting threes or driving to the basket, her offensive skills are advanced and exciting to watch. Ontario Christian could be the team to challenge Etiwanda for girls’ basketball supremacy.

Standout Etiwanda center Grace Knox (23). (Steve Galluzzo)

Grace Knox, Etiwanda, basketball. The top player on the No. 1 team in California, Knox is a 6-foot-2 center who changes games with her defense. In July, she said she was down to four schools for her college choice: USC, Tennessee, Texas and Louisiana State.

Freshman Emily Song led Santa Margarita to the Division 1 girls’ golf title. (Greg Townsend)

Emily Song, Santa Margarita, golf. Song helped the Eagles win the state championship in girls’ golf as a freshman. She shot 68 in the Division 1 championship match and was the Trinity League champion. Last year, as a 13-year-old, she was the youngest competing in the U.S. Women’s Amateur field.

Sadie Engelhardt reaches the finish line after running a 1,600-meter split of 4:33.95 that helped Ventura set the national outdoor record at the Mt. SAC Relays on April 20, 2024. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Sadie Engelhardt, Ventura, track. The reigning Gatorade national player of the year is gearing up for her senior year in cross-country and track. She owns the national record in the mile and one of the five best marks in the 1,500. She’s expected to make her season debut in the Woodbridge Cross-Country Classic on Sept. 20 at the Great Park in Irvine. She also has a 4.56 grade-point average and is committed to North Carolina State.

Swimmer Teagan O’Dell of Santa Margarita. (Marni O’Dell)

Teagan O’Dell, Santa Margarita, swimming. The future Olympian is finally a senior and keeps setting records and taking home swimming trophies. She’s committed to California. She competed in the 100- and 200-meter backstroke events at the Olympic trials.

Orange Lutheran center fielder Kai Minor is an Oklahoma commit. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

Kai Minor, Orange Lutheran, softball. The Oklahoma commit is so fast that steals and infield hits have been piling up through three years of high school softball. “Her speed is phenomenal,” coach Steve Milkos said. “She’s a five-tool player.”

Ki’ele Ho-Ching, Long Beach Poly, softball. She was the Moore League MVP as a sophomore infielder. Her uncle, Herman, was a standout football player for Poly in the 1990s.

Jailynn Robinson helped Orange Lutheran go unbeaten last season. She’s committed to UCLA. (Orange Lutheran)

Jailynn Robinson, Orange Lutheran, water polo. The UCLA commit led the Lancers last season to a 31-0 record and was the Trinity League MVP.

BOYS

Brayden Burries of Eastvale Roosevelt goes up for shot against St. John Bosco’s Elzie Harrington (3). (Nick Koza)

Brayden Burries, Eastvale Roosevelt, basketball. The 6-4 guard helped his team reach the Southern Section Open Division championship game last season and is one of the most sought-after prospects for the class of 2025.

Brandon McCoy gets fired up after a basket for St. John Bosco. He had 28 points in overtime win over Richmond Salesian. (Nick Koza)

Brandon McCoy, St. John Bosco, basketball. The class of 2026 guard won a gold medal during the summer competing for the USA under-17 national team. His versatility, unselfishness and continued improvement make him a talent to admire.

Harvard-Westlake’s Nikolas Khamenia is 6-8 and a rising junior prospect. (Nick Koza)

Nikolas Khamenia, Harvard-Westlake, basketball. The 6-8 senior won a gold medal playing with the under-18 national team and was MVP of the under-18 3x3 World Cup in Hungary, where he won another gold medal. He also won state and section titles with the Wolverines. He’s physical, versatile and has a work ethic second to none. He’s deciding his college choice among Gonzaga, Arizona, UCLA, North Carolina and Duke.

Tyran Stokes is 6 feet 7 and a junior basketball player at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Tyran Stokes, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, basketball. The 6-7 class of 2026 forward won a gold medal with McCoy this past summer. He’s moved from Napa to the San Fernando Valley with skills so impressive that people are already projecting him as a future NBA player.

Alijah Arenas of Chatsworth flies through the air against Washington Prep. (Craig Weston)

Alijah Arenas, Chatsworth, basketball. The son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas has returned for a third season with the Chancellors. He’s the City Section’s best player with offensive skills good enough to score 50 points in games if that’s what he needs to do.

Corona High’s Seth Hernandez circles the bases after hitting a two-run home run against visiting Huntington Beach in a Southern Section Division 1 semifinal. (Jerry Soifer)

Seth Hernandez, Corona, baseball. The pitcher-outfielder whose fastball touched 100 mph during the summer could be the No. 1, 2 or 3 selection in next year’s amateur draft.

Jaden Soong celebrates after winning the Southern California Golf Assn. Amateur Championship at Saticoy Club in Somis on July 11, 2024. (SCGA)

Jaden Soong, St. Francis, golf. He was the youngest ever to win the Southern California Amateur championship and played in the U.S. Amateur championship. Only a freshman, he’ll become an immediate contender for the Southern Section individual title.

Sophomore Tripp King of Loyola has elite written all over him when it comes to lacrosse. (Mike Horowitz)

Tripp King, Loyola, lacrosse. Only a sophomore, he was the Mission League offensive player of the year in lacrosse as a freshman. “He’s special,” coach Jimmy Borell said.

Evan Noonan of Dana Hills wins the state title in the boys’ 3,200 meters at Buchanan High in Clovis on May 25, 2024. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Evan Noonan, Dana Hills, track. The state 3,200-meter champion is one of the best distance runners in the nation. He was the Gatorade state cross-country runner of the year as a junior.

Blake Fahlbusch of Loyola is a 6-foot-8 junior volleyball player. (Loyola)

Blake Fahlbusch, Loyola, volleyball. Injured during his sophomore season, the 6-8 Fahlbusch is back and ready to dominate above the net. “If he stays healthy, he will be the top recruit in his class,” coach Mike Boehle said.