23. EDISON (2-0) def. Leuzinger, 13-12 | vs. Orange Lutheran (at Huntington Beach), Friday

19. SAN JUAN HILLS (0-2) lost to Cypress, 35-10 (Thursday) | at Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday

15. SIERRA CANYON (0-2) lost to Oaks Christian, 38-21 | at Henderson (Nev.) Green Valley, Friday

13. OXNARD PACIFICA (1-1) lost to St. Bonaventure, 46-41 | vs. Santa Barbara, Friday

12. JSERRA (1-1) lost to Chaminade, 24-12 (OT) | vs. Newport Harbor, Friday

9. NORCO (0-1) lost to Santa Margarita, 36-14 | vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Friday

8. GARDENA SERRA (0-2) lost to Long Beach Poly, 17-3 | vs. Cathedral, Friday

6. SANTA MARGARITA (2-0) def. Norco, 36-14 | at San Diego St. Augustine (at Mesa College), Friday

5. LOS ALAMITOS (1-0) at Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage, Saturday | at Chandler (Ariz.) Basha, Sept. 3

How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared Friday:

