High School Sports

How The Times' top 25 high school football teams fared Friday

Football on field.
(Getty Images)
By Times staff
How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared Friday:

Rk. SCHOOL (Record) result | next game

1. MATER DEI (2-0) def. Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, 24-21 | at Corona Centennial, Friday

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-0) def. Allen (Texas), 52-14 | at Bishop Amat, Friday

3. MISSION VIEJO (2-0) def. Servite, 42-23 | vs. Long Beach Poly, Friday

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-0) def. San Diego Cathedral, 42-7 | vs. Mater Dei, Friday

5. LOS ALAMITOS (1-0) at Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage, Saturday | at Chandler (Ariz.) Basha, Sept. 3

6. SANTA MARGARITA (2-0) def. Norco, 36-14 | at San Diego St. Augustine (at Mesa College), Friday

7. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-0) def. Upland, 24-7 | at Edison, Friday

8. GARDENA SERRA (0-2) lost to Long Beach Poly, 17-3 | vs. Cathedral, Friday

9. NORCO (0-1) lost to Santa Margarita, 36-14 | vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Friday

10. WARREN (1-0) def. La Serna, 32-26 | at El Cajon Grossmont, Friday

11. CORONA DEL MAR (2-0) def. Los Gatos, 28-14| at Palos Verdes, Friday

12. JSERRA (1-1) lost to Chaminade, 24-12 (OT) | vs. Newport Harbor, Friday

13. OXNARD PACIFICA (1-1) lost to St. Bonaventure, 46-41 | vs. Santa Barbara, Friday

14. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (2-0) def. Apple Valley, 13-12 | at Norco, Friday

15. SIERRA CANYON (0-2) lost to Oaks Christian, 38-21 | at Henderson (Nev.) Green Valley, Friday

16. INGLEWOOD (2-0) def. Henderson (Nev.) Foothill, 39-0 | at Carlsbad, Friday

17. LONG BEACH POLY (2-0) def. Gardena Serra, 17-3| at Mission Viejo, Friday

18. BISHOP AMAT (2-0) def. La Habra, 42-7| vs. St. John Bosco, Friday

19. SAN JUAN HILLS (0-2) lost to Cypress, 35-10 (Thursday) | at Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday

20. MURRIETA VALLEY (1-0) def. Great Oak, 52-14 | at Apple Valley, Friday

21. CHAMINADE (2-0) def. JSerra, 24-21 (OT) | at Birmingham, Friday

22. SIMI VALLEY (2-0) def. Knight, 51-0 | at Royal, Friday

23. EDISON (2-0) def. Leuzinger, 13-12 | vs. Orange Lutheran (at Huntington Beach), Friday

24. YORBA LINDA (2-0) def. La Mirada, 28-14 | at Orange, Thursday

25. ST. BONAVENTURE (1-1) def. Oxnard Pacifica, 46-41 | at San Diego Lincoln, Friday

