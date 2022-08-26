How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared Friday
Rk. SCHOOL (Record) result | next game
1. MATER DEI (2-0) def. Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, 24-21 | at Corona Centennial, Friday
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-0) def. Allen (Texas), 52-14 | at Bishop Amat, Friday
3. MISSION VIEJO (2-0) def. Servite, 42-23 | vs. Long Beach Poly, Friday
4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-0) def. San Diego Cathedral, 42-7 | vs. Mater Dei, Friday
5. LOS ALAMITOS (1-0) at Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage, Saturday | at Chandler (Ariz.) Basha, Sept. 3
6. SANTA MARGARITA (2-0) def. Norco, 36-14 | at San Diego St. Augustine (at Mesa College), Friday
7. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-0) def. Upland, 24-7 | at Edison, Friday
8. GARDENA SERRA (0-2) lost to Long Beach Poly, 17-3 | vs. Cathedral, Friday
9. NORCO (0-1) lost to Santa Margarita, 36-14 | vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Friday
10. WARREN (1-0) def. La Serna, 32-26 | at El Cajon Grossmont, Friday
11. CORONA DEL MAR (2-0) def. Los Gatos, 28-14| at Palos Verdes, Friday
12. JSERRA (1-1) lost to Chaminade, 24-12 (OT) | vs. Newport Harbor, Friday
13. OXNARD PACIFICA (1-1) lost to St. Bonaventure, 46-41 | vs. Santa Barbara, Friday
14. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (2-0) def. Apple Valley, 13-12 | at Norco, Friday
15. SIERRA CANYON (0-2) lost to Oaks Christian, 38-21 | at Henderson (Nev.) Green Valley, Friday
16. INGLEWOOD (2-0) def. Henderson (Nev.) Foothill, 39-0 | at Carlsbad, Friday
17. LONG BEACH POLY (2-0) def. Gardena Serra, 17-3| at Mission Viejo, Friday
18. BISHOP AMAT (2-0) def. La Habra, 42-7| vs. St. John Bosco, Friday
19. SAN JUAN HILLS (0-2) lost to Cypress, 35-10 (Thursday) | at Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday
20. MURRIETA VALLEY (1-0) def. Great Oak, 52-14 | at Apple Valley, Friday
21. CHAMINADE (2-0) def. JSerra, 24-21 (OT) | at Birmingham, Friday
22. SIMI VALLEY (2-0) def. Knight, 51-0 | at Royal, Friday
23. EDISON (2-0) def. Leuzinger, 13-12 | vs. Orange Lutheran (at Huntington Beach), Friday
24. YORBA LINDA (2-0) def. La Mirada, 28-14 | at Orange, Thursday
25. ST. BONAVENTURE (1-1) def. Oxnard Pacifica, 46-41 | at San Diego Lincoln, Friday
