High School Sports

Rams welcome family of Agoura’s Carter Stone to practice

Rams coach Sean McVay shakes hands with a family member of the late Carter Stone while other people look on.
Rams coach Sean McVay meets with the family of the late Carter Stone, Agoura football player.
(Rams)
By Eric Sondheimer
In a time of need and reflection, the Rams have stepped forward to show they are definitely part of the community.

On Saturday, the family of the late Carter Stone from Agoura stopped by the Rams’ practice walk through and were greeted by coach Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and Matt Gay.

Stone died last month after complications from shoulder surgery. He was 15. The Agoura community has been helping his family cope with the tragedy.

Carter Stone family members huddle together outside.
Carter Stone family members take a moment to reflect at Rams practice.
(Rams)

Stone’s family loves football. His sister is a manager for the Agoura football team.

The Rams also welcomed Agoura’s team and coaching staff.

“Every Rams player came over and shook our players’ hands,” coach Dustin Croick said. “They are a class act and I’m very thankful for their generosity.”

