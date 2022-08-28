Advertisement
High School Sports

Agoura community is mourning the death of freshman Carter Stone, a football player

By Eric Sondheimer
Students, football players, coaches and teachers at Agoura High are mourning the death of freshman Carter Stone, an offensive lineman who died Thursday. He was 15.

Carter went in for routine arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder and later died, according to football Agoura football coach Dustin Croick. Carter’s parents later told officials a tumor was discovered on his heart from T-cell leukemia, Croick said.

Croick said the death has hit the Agoura community hard.

“It was a tough day,” said Agoura quarterback Ty Dieffenbach.

“The kid was amazing and worked so hard,” Croick said.

He said the family has been very supportive of the football program. Carter has an older sister who is a team manager. His parents, Brian and Danielle, want to host a team dinner next week to help comfort those who knew Stone.

Said Croick, “Our community is rallying around the family. He was a humble, hard-working kid.”

