In tears, Sharon Stone pays tribute to her late brother: ‘A tremendous amount of loss’

Sharon Stone’s family is mourning another tragic loss.

The “Basic Instinct” star’s younger brother, Patrick Stone, died suddenly early Sunday morning in Pennsylvania. He was 57.

A rep from the coroner’s office told TMZ that his death is being ruled a sudden cardiac death due to heart disease.

On Monday afternoon, Sharon Stone paid tribute to her sibling.

“Hello, everybody. This message is to confirm that yes, we did lose my brother Patrick Joseph Stone to a heart attack yesterday,” she said in an emotional video posted to Instagram.

“Yes, he is the man who was the father to River, who we lost last year at 11 months old. He is survived by his wife, Tasha, and his son, Hunter, and his daughter, Kaylee.

“Like any family, we thank you for your love and support in this time of immeasurable grief and we appreciate all of your condolences,” she said slowly as tears fell from her eyes.

“Yes, we’ve had a tremendous amount of loss in these last couple of years, as so many of you also have. And we do greatly understand that the losses are ours here on Earth, and I thank you very much for the love and support that you’re showing us. And we just ask you to continue to be kind. Thank you.”

“RIP my brother Patrick Joseph Stone,” she captioned a separate photo of her with her arm draped around him.

In August 2021, Patrick’s 11-month-old son, River, was found in his crib with organ failure and died days later. On. Aug. 26, Stone shared a photo on Instagram asking for prayers with the caption, “My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today. Please pray for him. We need a miracle.”

Days later, the “Casino” actor posted a tribute video of River after his death.

Shortly after River’s passing, Stone’s sister, Kelly Stone, shared a photo of Patrick fishing. “Pat in his favorite place nature #church,” she wrote on Instagram.

Patrick’s wife, Tasha, announced her husband’s death on his Facebook account Sunday morning.

“My heart feels like it’s been ripped out of my chest,” she wrote. “Patrick went to be with our sweet River around 3:30 this morning. I don’t know what else to say, he was my world.

“He gave me 3 beautiful children that he loved and adored. . .” Tasha continued. “I knew the very first day that I saw him that I was going to marry him. I felt an immediate connection to him and for 20 years we drove each other absolutely crazy but we also loved each other so deeply. I feel lost without my best friend.

“I will miss listening to his voice when he gets excited telling a story, the sparkle of mischief in his eyes (especially when he was trying to get me riled up for no good reason), watching him get emotional over a sweet moment or talking of his family, what I miss most right now though is just him.

“My wish through all of this is that now at least River has his daddy with him and I hope the two of you are having the best time. . . I‘m not ready and I don’t want to say goodbye.”