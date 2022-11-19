Prep basketball roundup: Freshman Joseph Sterling impresses in debut for Crespi

Crespi basketball coach Andrew Moore couldn’t wait for fans to get their first glimpse of freshman guard Joseph Sterling.

It finally happened in the Celts’ season debut on Saturday, and Sterling responded with 26 points in a 52-50 win over Mayfair.

Brandon Benjamin announced tournament MVP pic.twitter.com/14GkFuy0OK — Canyon Boys Basketball (@comanchehoops) November 20, 2022

Anaheim Canyon 62, Eastvale Roosevelt 45: Tournament MVP Brandon Benjamin led the unbeaten Comanches to the championship of the Sunny Hills tournament.

St. Francis 74, Simi Valley 67: The Golden Knights won in overtime. Jackson Mosley had 27 points and George Tupy added 24 points for St. Francis.

Maranatha 65, Oak Park 57: Isaiah Sherrard had 31 points and 10 rebounds for Oak Park in an overtime loss.

St. Bernard 67, Rancho Christian 65:. Tyler Rolison finished with 32 points for St. Bernard.

Orange Lutheran 55, Rolling Hills Prep 45: JV Brown had 20 points for Rolling Hills Prep.

St. John Bosco 67, Capital Christian 50: Jack Turner scored 26 points for the Braves.

Crenshaw 93, Chatsworth 33: AJ Robinson scored 26 points and King Peterson 25 for the Cougars.

St. Bonaventure 52, Eastside 33: Dylan Benner finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Rancho Cucamonga 74, Long Beach Poly 64: Shadale Knight scored 25 points for Rancho Cucamonga. Jovani Ruff scored 26 points for Poly.

Riverside Poly 63, St. Anthony 58: Tyler Small led St. Anthony with 28 points.

Harvard-Westlake 71, Bakersfield Christian 38: Robert Hinton led the Wolverines with 13 points.

Saugus 79, Providence 69: Lenox Lavallee had 25 points for Saugus.

Dominguez 62, Long Beach Millikan 59: Isaac Sowell has 27 rebounds for the Dons.

Damien 51, La Mirada 50: Nate Garcia had 28 points for Damien.

Northridge Academy 62, Villanova Prep 39: Marquis Jiles led Northridge with 19 points.

Mira Costa 43, Tesoro 41: The Mustangs won the Ocean View tournament championship.

Girls’ basketball

Sierra Canyon 57, South Grand Prairie 45: Juju Watkins led the way with 18 points.

Brentwood 71, Windward 61: Brentwood won the Harvard-Westlake invitational championship. Amber Furch was tournament MVP. Skye Belker scored 29 points for Windward.