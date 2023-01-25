Prep basketball roundup: St. John Bosco overcomes 21-point halftime deficit to defeat Mater Dei

When it comes to basketball comebacks, St. John Bosco pulled off a big one Wednesday night at home, coming back from a 21-point halftime deficit to defeat Santa Ana Mater Dei 65-57, ending the Monarchs’ state-record streak of winning or sharing 34 consecutive league titles.

St. John Bosco was down 40-19 at halftime, then outscored the Monarchs 23-5 in the third quarter. It gave the Braves (22-3, 7-0) a two-game sweep of Mater Dei (18-6, 3-4) and leaves St. John Bosco in first place in the Trinity League.

Jack Turner scored 22 points and Elzie Harrington added 19 points for St. John Bosco. Zach Davidson scored 23 points for Mater Dei.

Sierra Canyon 101, Bishop Alemany 47: Ashton Hardway scored 16 points for Sierra Canyon.

Brady Dunlap makes his first shot in front of Mick Cronin. pic.twitter.com/QUUESYcLA9 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 26, 2023

Harvard-Westlake 70, Chaminade 53: Trent Perry scored 18 points, had 13 rebounds and 10 assists to keep Harvard-Westlake unbeaten in the Mission League. Brady Dunlap made his first three shots — all threes — and had 19 points. Jacob Huggins added 17 points.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 57, Crespi 46: Caleb Foster led Notre Dame with 22 points.

St. Francis 64, Loyola 55: Jackson Mosley had 23 points for St. Francis.

Tesoro 54, Capistrano Valley 52: Carson Brown scored 20 points to help Tesoro (21-4, 4-1) take over first place in the South Coast League.

JSerra 48, Santa Margarita 39: Diego Martinez had 17 points for JSerra.

Colony 62, Claremont 32: Denzel Hines finished with a career-high 42 points, including six threes, and had 10 rebounds for Colony.

Simi Valley 49, Camarillo 46: Ryder Mjoen scored 19 points for Simi Valley.

Calabasas 69, Westlake 60: Gavin Murphy led Calabasas with 34 points.

Etiwanda 68, Rancho Cucamonga 60: Jimmy Baker scored 23 points for Etiwanda, which is unbeaten in the Baseline League. Aaron Glass and Shadale Knight each scored 20 points for Rancho Cucamonga.

Damien 74, Chino Hills 48: Nate Garcia contributed 27 points for Damien and Xavier Clinton had 18 points.

St. Anthony 78, Gardena Serra 71: Quincy Phillips finished with 24 points for St. Anthony.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 91, Cathedral 60: Tyrone Riley and Douglas Langford each scored 28 points for St. Pius.

Oxnard 85, Rio Mesa 57: Dominik Contreras scored 26 points to lead 23-2 Oxnard.

Agoura 67, Newbury Park 58: Nasir Meyer had 18 points for the Chargers (16-8, 6-1).

Thousand Oaks 70, Oaks Christian 65: Trent MacLean and Elias Chin each scored 26 points for Thousand Oaks.

St. Bonaventure 63, Thacher 56: Dylan Benner finished with 27 points and eight rebounds for St. Bonaventure.

Dominguez 57, Paramount 40: Aaron Butler scored 13 points and Isaac Sowell had 11 points and 20 rebounds for Dominguez.

Birmingham 65, Granada Hills 62: Kory Blunt’s 14 points helped Birmingham stay unbeaten in the West Valley League. Noah Ramirez had 21 points for Granada Hills.

Chatsworth 74, Cleveland 71: Freshman Alijah Arenas finished with 38 points for Chatsworth.

Taft 77, El Camino Real 48: Keyon Kensie scored 41 points for Taft.

Narbonne 82, Carson 33: Marcus Adams Jr. had 40 points and 16 rebounds for the Gauchos.

Gardena 60, Rancho Dominguez 55: Gardena prevailed in overtime behind Chase Williams, who scored 21 points.

San Pedro 96, Banning 48: Anthony Hrboka had 27 points and Noah Simpson 20 points for San Pedro.

Crenshaw 90, Fremont 41: The Cougars (20-2) received 21 points from AJ Robinson and 17 apiece from Jeremiah Blackmon and King Peterson.

Sun Valley Poly 61, Verdugo Hills 54: Kevin Lara scored 16 points for Poly.

