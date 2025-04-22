Prep sports roundup: St. John Bosco opens three-game lead in Trinity League

Noah Everly of St. John Bosco gets excited after his RBI triple in the 10th inning broke 1-1 tie.

Winning close games has become part of St. John Bosco’s success this season as the Braves close in on their first Trinity League baseball title since 2017.

It happened again Tuesday night at Mater Dei. With the score tied 1-1 in the top of the 10th inning, Noah Everly hit an RBI triple, followed by an RBI single by Moises Razo. The Braves (17-4, 9-1) then survived a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the 10th to secure a 3-2 win over the Monatchs for a three-game lead in the Trinity League standings.

Noah Everly hits RBI triple in top of 10th. St. John Bosco 2, Mater Dei 1. pic.twitter.com/7pMEFCsGIH — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 23, 2025

Everly was the hitting star. The junior outfielder had a first-inning home run and came through with his tiebreaking hit, sending the ball over the head of Mater Dei center fielder Ezekiel Lara.

Trevor Heishman finished eighth inning for St. John Bosco. 1-1 tie. pic.twitter.com/zewlfhInny — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 23, 2025

Trevor Heishman was efficient and effective for St. John Bosco, throwing eight innings with seven strikeouts. Jackson Campbell lasted 6-1/3 innings for Mater Dei.

Brandon Thomas with the “cool” throw with the bases loaded. Still 1-1. pic.twitter.com/yok83C4PRx — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 23, 2025

St. John Bosco had the bases loaded and one out in the seventh but failed to score after a force out at the plate on a bunt and runner’s interference on a ground ball.

Wow. Brandon Thomas killed the ball. Gavin Cervantes made the play. Final in 10 innings. 3-2 St. John Bosco over Mater Dei. pic.twitter.com/3gCN46l4fb — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 23, 2025

Mate Dei, down 3-1, loaded the bases with two out in the 10th. Gavin Cervantes came in and gave up a run with a bases-loaded walk. Then he had to get out Mater Dei’s best hitter, Brandon Thomas, who had a double and single. Thomas lined the ball off Cervantes’ glove. He recovered, retrieved the ball and threw to first for the final out.

The Braves have a three-game lead over second-place Orange Lutheran. Mater Dei (13-9, 3-7) is in jeopardy of not making the playoffs if it doesn’t win some league games. Servite, JSerra and Santa Margarita are all tied for third place at 4-6.

Big strikeout in first inning with bases loaded for Toby Kwon of Servite. pic.twitter.com/FcwntrFqYY — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 22, 2025

Servite 11, Orange Lutheran 4: Toby Kwon escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first inning with consecutive strikeouts, and the Friars used that momentum to knock off the Lancers. Hayden Woodson had three RBIs and Nathan King hit a two-run home run.

Santa Margarita 3, JSerra 2: Carter Enoch had a two-run, walk-off single in the seventh for the Eagles. Jordan Marian had three hits and Max Reimers struck out eight for JSerra.

With two outs in bottom of seventh, Huntington Beach got consecutive hits by Porter, Greer, Clark. Then came this three-run home run by Jared Grindlinger for 4-2 win over Newport Harbor. pic.twitter.com/0MmLrNLAtL — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 23, 2025

Huntington Beach 4, Newport Harbor 2: Jared Grindlinger’s walk-off, three-run home run in the seventh inning capped a wild comeback victory for the No. 1-ranked Oilers, who trailed 2-0 going into the bottom of the seventh and were down to their final out. With two out, Ethan Porter, Jayton Greer and Cole Clark had consecutive singles before Grindlinger won it with his home run.

The Oilers are 20-2 and 12-0 in the Sunset League.

Arcadia 10, Burroughs 0: Julian Salmon had three hits and Gus Cooper completed a five-inning no-hitter for Arcadia.

Warren 4, Gahr 1: Nathan Ramos threw 2-2/3 innings of scoreless relief to pick up the save for Warren. Tiger Cruz went three for three. Carlos Nararro had two hits and two RBIs.

Paraclete 2, Sierra Canyon 0: Two pitchers combined for the shutout.

Corona 11, Corona Centennial 2: Billy Carlson had two hits and Joshua Sur had two RBIs for the Panthers. Ethin Bingaman struck out seven in four innings.

Norco 12, Roosevelt 0: Freshman Jordan Ayala struck out 13 with one walk while giving up two hits. He also had three RBIs.

Villa Park 6, Garden Grove Pacifica 2: The Spartans won in eight innings. Aidan Young went four for four and Nate Lewis had three hits and two RBIs.

San Fernando 10, Marshall 4: Ramon Amezcua had three hits.

Agoura 7, Calabasas 4: Brent Elbert hit a walk-off, three-run home run in the 11th inning for the Chargers.

Fullerton 5, Calvary Chapel 0: Declan Fitzgerald finished with 10 strikeouts in six innings.

Bishop Amat 3, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 2: Raymond Castro hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning. It was his third hit.

Liberty 13, Bishop Alemany 3: In Las Vegas, the Warriors dropped a nonleague game. Brody Thompson had two hits.

Softball

Garden Grove Pacifica 3, Anaheim Canyon 0: Ellena Ediss struck out five, walked none and gave up two hits in the victory.

Norco 16, Corona 1: Ashley Dunn homered and had four RBIs for Norco.