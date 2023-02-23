With transfers done, Mission League finally has its six starting QBs for fall

Spring football practice is only weeks away, and it appears that the highly competitive Mission League has finalized the six quarterbacks who will start in the fall following the inevitable transferring period.

Of course, don’t tell that to the coaches who want competition at the quarterback position. But players wouldn’t have transferred if they didn’t expect to start, so we’re not going to play any games. This is how matters stand:

Sierra Canyon lost three quarterbacks who transferred but picked up the best transfer of all in class of 2025 Wyatt Becker, who passed for 2,192 yards and 23 touchdowns as a sophomore at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

Notre Dame has replaced Becker with Simi Valley transfer Steele Pizzella, a class of 2025 who passed for 2,286 yards and 22 touchdowns for the Pioneers.

Bishop Alemany has added class of 2024 Damon Wrighster from Sierra Canyon. He has the talent to run and pass and is a terrific athlete.

Chaminade will be promoting backup Seth Shigg, a class of 2025 quarterback who came from Lawndale, possesses 400-meter speed and should be an outstanding zone-read player.

Gardena Serra returns class of 2025 Jimmy Butler, who got better and better with every game last season while learning under pressure.

Bishop Amat returns Richie Munoz, a class of 2024 quarterback who also plays linebacker, is tough, productive and does anything and everything for his team.

So let the seven-on-seven passing competitions begin, watch for new freshmen to show up in the summer and be backups waiting their turn or getting ready to transfer when they figure starting might not happen.

