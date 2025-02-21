Prep baseball roundup: Mission League schools show off strong pitching

Harvard-Westlake’s Miguel Villegas got the save on Friday in 1-0 win.

Mission League baseball teams appear loaded with pitching depth based on what happened Friday.

Chaminade, Crespi, Harvard-Westlake and St. Francis all came through with top pitching performances to end the first week of the high school baseball season. Harvard-Westlake hasn’t given up any runs in two games despite losing its top three pitchers from last season in Bryce Rainer, Duncan Marsten and Tommy Bridges.

Three of the four teams that made it to Monday’s Easton tournament semifinals are from the Mission League.

Chaminade 1, Calabasas 0: Three pitchers combined for a one-hitter and Robby Morgan had two hits and drove in the game’s only run for Chaminade (3-0) in an Easton tournament quarterfinal. Freshman Jayden Singer struck out six for Calabasas.

Crespi 2, Castaic 1: Nate Lopez had a two-run double in the first inning and Justin Kim and Mikey Martinez combined for the shutout for Crespi in an Easton tournament quarterfinal game.

St. Francis 3, Thousand Oaks 1: Jordan Lewallen hit a two-run home run and Daniel Izaguirre, Donovan Udell and Caysen Sullivan combined on a four-hitter for 3-0 St. Francis.

Harvard-Westlake 1, Gahr 0: Miguel Villegas drove in the game’s only run and picked up the save for 2-0 Harvard-Westlake, which won its second consecutive nonleague game by a score of 1-0.

West Ranch 7, Bishop Alemany 3: Ty Diaz drove in two runs for 3-0 West Ranch, which advanced to the Easton tournament semifinals. Gio Valles threw three scoreless innings of relief.

Long Beach Millikan 3, Santa Fe 0: Owen Waytas struck out nine, walked none and threw a five-hit shutout.

Corona del Mar 2, Mission Viejo 0: Stevie Jones threw five shutout innings and Marcello Anelli finished for the save.

El Camino Real 6, Santa Paula 1: Luke Howe had two hits and two RBIs for the Royals.

Saugus 15, Agoura 7: Zack Seeley had a three-run home run for Saugus.

Santa Margarita 8, Sierra Canyon 3: Brody Schumacher had two hits and Hayden George struck out five in three innings of relief for the Eagles. Dezi Delgado had three hits for Sierra Canyon.

La Habra 10, Capistrano Valley Christian 0: Maddox Moreno threw six scoreless innings for La Habra.

Banning 7, Loara 0: Diego Velasquez struck out seven and threw six shutout innings for Banning.

Villa Park 16, Citrus Valley 3: Nate Lewis had three hits and two RBIs for Villa Park.

JSerra 3, Loyola 0: Max Reimers struck out six in 4 2/3 innings for JSerra.

Oaks Christian 3, Poly 0: James Latshaw struck out nine in six innings. He also had two RBIs.

Softball

Norco 1, JSerra 0: Leighton Gray hit a home run and Coral Williams escaped a bases loaded jam in the seventh to deliver victory for Norco.