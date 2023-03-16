Oscar Lopez comes through at key moments in El Camino Real 5-1 win over Birmingham

All-City left-handed pitcher Oscar Lopez of El Camino Real was facing one tough situation after another Thursday in a West Valley League baseball game against Birmingham.

“That’s what you live for,” he said. “Who doesn’t like the pressure? It makes me excited.”

The sixth strikeout is quite a pitch for Oscar Lopez on 3-2 count in fourth. ECR 3, Birmingham 1. pic.twitter.com/hSBS5Paml9 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 16, 2023

In the fourth inning, he got a strikeout on a 3-and-2 slider with runners on second and third. In the fifth, he struck out Birmingham’s best hitter, Gavin Taylor, with a runner on third. In the sixth, with the bases loaded, he got a groundout to end the inning.

Lopez finished with seven strikeouts after throwing 105 pitches and six innings in El Camino Real’s 5-1 victory.

Oscar Lopez seventh strikeout is a big one. Gavin Taylor. 4-1 ECR. B5. pic.twitter.com/mFwoVqg4gd — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 16, 2023

Twice El Camino Real coach Josh Lienhard made mound visits attempting to keep Lopez from being too pumped up. “I was trying to be too perfect,” Lopez said after giving up three walks and five hits. “Coach settled me down.”

Jonathan Bogacz home run makes it 5-1 ECR over Birmingham. T6. pic.twitter.com/CPGxMQKuuN — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 16, 2023

El Camino Real (6-3, 2-0) won because of execution on some key moments. There was a bunt that led to an error and three runs in the third inning. There was catcher Eric Gonzalez throwing out a runner trying to steal third. There was a perfect relay throw to catch two Birmingham runners on third. There was shortstop JJ Fagfoomsintu making the routine plays. There was center fielder Jonathan Bogacz hitting a home run over the left-field fence for an insurance run.

“That’s what we preach — playing catch,” Lienhard said.

Birmingham dropped to 0-2 in league, losing to the top two rivals, El Camino Real and Granada Hills. The Patriots have not won a league title since Matt Mowry became coach in 2007 but have won four City crowns.

Granada Hills 4, Taft 1: Valencio Valadez threw a complete game for the Highlanders.

North Hollywood 7, Monroe 0: The Huskies won their East Valley League opener behind Matthew Acosta, who threw the shutout.

Advertisement

Mater Dei 7, St. John Bosco 4: The Monarchs are 5-0 in the Trinity League and in sole possession of first place. Brody Connors had four hits and Derek Gonzales hit a home run. Wylan Moss struck out six in 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

JSerra 2, Santa Margarita 0: The Lions ended a five-game losing streak behind Matt Champion, who allowed one hit while striking out four and walking three.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 6, Harvard-Westlake 3: The Knights (10-1, 7-1) took their second straight Mission League game. Dean West had a home run.

Chaminade 8, Bishop Alemany 6: Vincent Van der Wel and Carter Bennett hit home runs for Chaminade. Jacob Ortega had three hits for Alemany.

Ayala 10, Colony 0: Ethan Nunez contributed three hits for Ayala.

La Mirada 8-1, Bellflower 0-0: Eric Jeon threw five no-hit innings for La Mirada in the first game and Donald Murray struck out nine to in the second to complete the sweep. Maverek Russell had two hits and three RBIs in the opener.

Corona Santiago 4, Norco 1: Nick Lewis threw the complete game no-hitter for Santiago.

Lakewood 2, Long Beach Wilson 1: Two runs in the second inning lifted Lakewood to the Moore League win.

Hart 6, Golden Valley 0: Troy Cooper and Chris Downs combined on a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts and Brady Werther had three hits for Hart.

Newbury Park 9, Ventura 0: Seven pitchers combined on a three-hitter for Newbury Park. Tyler Field had two hits and two RBIs.

Corona 5, Roosevelt 4: The Panthers got a walk-off hit from Jaylen White. Billy Carlson picked up the win in relief.

Campbell Hall 7, Crossroads 0: Tanner Mahon struck out eight in five innings for the Vikings (8-1-1). He’s 4-0 with 33 strikeouts in 24 innings and has allowed no earned runs.

Softball

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 10, Heritage Christian 0: Sarah Jacobs struck out six in four innings for the Knights.

Oaks Christian 7, Agoura 5: Justine Lambert had a single and double for the Lions.