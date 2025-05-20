Tuesday’s City Section baseball playoff scores, updated pairings
CITY SECTION BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
SEMIFINALS
at Cal State Northridge
OPEN DIVISION
#2 El Camino Real 4, #3 Birmingham 3
#1 Venice 9, #5 Sylmar 8 (8 innings)
At Higher Seeds
DIVISION II
#7 Port of Los Angeles 7, #6 Sotomayor 3
#4 Chavez 7, #1 Maywood CES 4
DIVISION III
#2 University 18, #3 Triumph Charter 4
#1 Jefferson 11, #4 WISH Academy 10
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
SEMIFINALS
At Stengel Field
DIVISION I
#11 Taft at #2 Carson, 3 p.m.
#5 Verdugo Hills vs. #1 Banning, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
FINALS
At Stengel Field
DIVISION III
#2 University vs. #1 Jefferson, 3 p.m.
DIVISION II
#7 Port of Los Angeles vs. #4 Chavez, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
At Dodger Stadium
DIVISION I
Teams TBD, 10 a.m.
OPEN DIVISION
#2 El Camino Real vs. #1 Venice, 1 p.m.
