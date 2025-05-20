Advertisement
High School Sports

Tuesday’s City Section baseball playoff scores, updated pairings

Baseball and glove on field.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

CITY SECTION BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

SEMIFINALS
at Cal State Northridge

OPEN DIVISION
#2 El Camino Real 4, #3 Birmingham 3
#1 Venice 9, #5 Sylmar 8 (8 innings)

At Higher Seeds
DIVISION II
#7 Port of Los Angeles 7, #6 Sotomayor 3
#4 Chavez 7, #1 Maywood CES 4

DIVISION III
#2 University 18, #3 Triumph Charter 4
#1 Jefferson 11, #4 WISH Academy 10

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

SEMIFINALS
At Stengel Field

DIVISION I
#11 Taft at #2 Carson, 3 p.m.
#5 Verdugo Hills vs. #1 Banning, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

FINALS
At Stengel Field

DIVISION III
#2 University vs. #1 Jefferson, 3 p.m.

DIVISION II
#7 Port of Los Angeles vs. #4 Chavez, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
At Dodger Stadium

DIVISION I
Teams TBD, 10 a.m.

OPEN DIVISION
#2 El Camino Real vs. #1 Venice, 1 p.m.

More to Read

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement