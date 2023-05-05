Advertisement
Harvard-Westlake scores on wild pitch in 14th inning to win two-day playoff game

Cade Goldstein celebrates after scoring on a wild pitch in the top of the 14th inning to give Harvard-Westlake a 1-0 win.
Cade Goldstein is fired up after scoring on a wild pitch in the top of the 14th inning to give Harvard-Westlake a 1-0 win over Palos Verdes on Friday.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
It was one of those memorable Southern California afternoons — clear blue sky, the ocean nearby and multi-million dollar homes visible from the Palos Verdes High baseball field.

Except there was nothing normal about what was happening on Day 2 of an unfinished Southern Section Division 1 scoreless baseball playoff game between Harvard-Westlake and Palos Verdes that was halted by darkness going into the 14th inning on Thursday. Players showed up Friday with dirty unwashed pants. Palos Verdes declined to take pre-game infield. Fans filled the stadium seats not knowing if the game would last 10 minutes or 30 minutes.

It ended up taking 21 minutes to declare a winner. Two walks and two wild pitches in the top of the 14th inning allowed Cade Goldstein of Harvard-Westlake to score from third. In the bottom of the 14th, with a Palos Verdes unner on second, pitcher Eli Weinbach picked up a comebacker and made the underhand toss to first to deliver a 1-0 victory. Players sprinted from the dugout. Harvard-Westlake found a way to advance to a Tuesday matchup against Orange Lutheran at Hart Park.

“I was pretty excited,” said Weinbach, a senior who was the No. 3 starter for Harvard-Westlake and threw one scoreless inning on Thursday. “I got eight hours sleep. I knew what I had to do. It was the biggest situation of my life. After I fielded the ball, I was screaming on my way to first base. It was the craziest game I’ve been a part of.”

It was a wild pitch in the seventh inning on Thursday that almost made a winner of Palos Verdes, but the umpire ruled Harvard-Westlake pitcher Thomas Bridges tagged out the runner at the plate.

Goldstein saw the ball start rolling toward first base on Friday and easily scored, finishing with a fired-up salute. It was the first time Harvard-Westlake had scored after a drought of 22 innings and it happened without the aid of a hit.

“I’m definitely thanking the pitchers and the baseball gods,” Goldstein said.

Crespi 9, Grace Brethren 0: Chris Arce went four for four in the Division 2 playoff win. The Celts helped the Mission League go 4-0 in the playoffs. Isaiah Magdaleno struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings.

Sierra Canyon 2, Bishop Amat 1: Caden Sramek threw a complete game with nine strikeouts in the Division 1 opener. Kehden Hettiger had two hits and two RBIs for Sierra Canyon.

Long Beach Millikan 3, Maranatha 2: Austin Paul threw a complete game and Cameron Hegamin contributed two hits for Millikan.

Etiwanda 5, Capistrano Valley 2: Austin Roellig had three RBIs and Anthony Huezo hit a home run to lead Etiwanda. Dylan Goff struck out four in six innings.

Aquinas 7, Moorpark 3: Top-seeded Aquinas advanced in Division 2. Nate Christman had a home run.

Corona Santiago 6, Kaiser 5: The Sharks came back from a 4-1 deficit with a four-run sixth inning. Chris Ramirez had two hits and two RBIs.

Anaheim Canyon 11, Oak Hills 2: Cohen Gomez struck out six in five innings and Christian Tapia had three hits for Canyon.

Calabasas 9, Norco 3: The Coyotes rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win their Division 2 opener. Phoenix Call had three RBIs, Matthew Witkow had two RBIs and Desi Gonzalez went three for three.

South Hills 6, Great Oak 0: Sterling Patick struck out nine and allowed one hit for South Hills.

Campbell Hall 4, Providence 1: The Vikings advanced in Division 6.

San Clemente 7, Cerritos 5: Mike Erspamer allowed one run in six innings for San Clemente.

Simi Valley 1, West Torrance 0: Matthew Cuccias struck out eight in a complete game for the Pioneers.

Tesoro 2, Paloma Valley 1: Jackson Freeman hit a walk-off home run in the eighth inning, his 12th homer of the season.

Cleveland 5, Granada Hills 4: The Cavaliers handed the Highlanders their first West Valley League loss. Matthew Sanders threw a complete game and Richard Libby, Gabriel Rubin, Kevin Vazquez and Quinton Riepl each had two hits. Easton Hawk had a home run and three hits for Granada Hills.

Birmingham 9, Chatsworth 2: Trevor Sostman had a home run and three RBIs for the Patriots.

El Camino Real 3, Taft 0: Tyler Sileo threw the complete game for ECR.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

