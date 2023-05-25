California state track championships set for Friday and Saturday in Clovis
With the temperature expected to be in the 80s, the state track and field championships set for Friday and Saturday at Buchanan High School in Clovis will provide another great setting for California’s best athletes.
There are many storylines to watch.
Can Rodrick Pleasant of Gardena Serra set a record in the 100 meters?
Will the 400 showdown between Dijon Stanley of Granada Hills and Adren Parker of San Diego Helix produce a winning time in the 45s?
Can Reign Redmond of Carson repeat as 100 meters girls’ champion?
Can Granada Hills and Carson from the City Section stun the track world by winning boys’ and girls’ team titles?
How fast will sophomore Sadie Engelhardt of Ventura run in the 1,600?
Which young runners will peak and pull off surprises?
Can Sherman Oaks Notre Dame’s duo of April Fontenette and Aja Johnson win state titles in the girls’ shotput and discus?
How many titles can Meagan Humphries of Castaic win?
Pleasant has only two more days of racing before his high school track days are over and he heads off to Oregon to play defensive back for the Ducks.
He has the state record in the 100 meters at 10.14 seconds, but the record for fastest 100 in state championship history is still standing at a wind legal 10.30 seconds set in 1992 by El Centro Southwest sprinter Riley Washington.
