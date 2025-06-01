High school boys’ volleyball: State championship results
-
-
- Share via
CIF BOYS VOLLEYBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Fresno City College
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
DIVISION I
Mira Costa d. Archbishop Mitty, 25-14, 25-16, 25-21
DIVISION II
Santa Ana Mater Dei d. Buchanan, 17-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20
DIVISION III
Sage Hill d. International, 25-19, 25-16, 25-23
DIVISION IV
Chula Vista Mater Dei d. Livingston, 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 25-16
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.