High school boys’ volleyball: State championship results

By Los Angeles Times staff

CIF BOYS VOLLEYBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Fresno City College

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

DIVISION I

Mira Costa d. Archbishop Mitty, 25-14, 25-16, 25-21

DIVISION II

Santa Ana Mater Dei d. Buchanan, 17-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20

DIVISION III

Sage Hill d. International, 25-19, 25-16, 25-23

DIVISION IV

Chula Vista Mater Dei d. Livingston, 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 25-16

