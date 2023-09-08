How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared
A look at how the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared in Week 3 (games Friday unless noted):
Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game;
1. MATER DEI (3-0); vs. Kahuku (Hawaii), Saturday; at Baltimore St. Frances, Sept. 22
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-0); def. Baltimore St. Frances Academy, 37-14; at Kahuku (Hawaii), Sept. 16
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-2); lost to Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, 56-28; at Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty, Sept. 22
4. SIERRA CANYON (3-0); idle; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Sept. 15
5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-1); lost to Chandler (Ariz.), 35-10; vs. Sierra Canyon at Orange Coast College, Sept. 15
6. LOS ALAMITOS (3-1); lost to Servite, 28-24; at Mission Viejo, Sept. 15
7. LONG BEACH POLY (3-1); def. Gardena Serra, 28-14; at Lakewood, Sept. 15
8. SAN CLEMENTE (4-0); def. Corona del Mar, 28-14; vs. Edison at Huntington Beach
9. MISSION VIEJO (3-1); def. Highland, 58-0; vs. Los Alamitos, Sept. 15
10. GARDENA SERRA (2-2); lost to Long Beach Poly, 28-14; vs. Oaks Christian, Sept. 15
11. JSERRA (3-1); def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 34-14; vs. Clovis North at Buchanan, Sept. 15
12. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (4-0); def. Valencia, 22-20; vs. Bishop Amat, Sept. 15
13. EDISON (1-2); lost to Palos Verdes, 31-28; vs. San Clemente at Huntington Beach, Sept. 15
14. OAKS CHRISTIAN (2-1); idle; vs. Gardena Serra, Sept. 15
15. SANTA MARGARITA (2-1); def. Bishop Amat, 51-45 (Thurs.); vs. Leuzinger at Saddleback College, Sept. 15
16. WARREN (2-2); lost to Versailles (Ky.) Woodford County, 40-39; at Culver City, Sept. 15
17. PALOS VERDES (4-0); def. Edison, 31-28; vs. Wilmington Banning, Sept. 15
18. MURRIETA VALLEY (2-1); def. Murrieta Mesa, 29-25; vs. King, Sept. 15
19. OXNARD PACIFICA (4-0); def. Buena, 24-8; vs. San Marcos, Sept. 15
20. VILLA PARK (3-0); idle; vs. Chula Vista Eastlake at El Modena, Sept. 14
21. OAK HILLS (4-0); def. Citrus Valley, 24-19; vs. St. Bonaventure at Ventura College, Sept. 15
22. SAN JUAN HILLS (4-0); def. Newport Harbor, 41-14; at Mira Costa, Sept. 15
23. DAMIEN (4-0); def. Mira Costa, 56-23; at Charter Oak, Sept. 15
24. SERVITE (3-1); def. Los Alamitos, 28-24, Friday; at St. Paul, Sept. 22
25. VALENCIA (3-1); lost to Rancho Cucamonga, 22-20; vs. Saugus at College of Canyons, Sept. 14
