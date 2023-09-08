How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared

25. VALENCIA (3-1); lost to Rancho Cucamonga, 22-20; vs. Saugus at College of Canyons, Sept. 14

21. OAK HILLS (4-0); def. Citrus Valley, 24-19; vs. St. Bonaventure at Ventura College, Sept. 15

20. VILLA PARK (3-0); idle; vs. Chula Vista Eastlake at El Modena, Sept. 14

16. WARREN (2-2); lost to Versailles (Ky.) Woodford County, 40-39; at Culver City, Sept. 15

15. SANTA MARGARITA (2-1); def. Bishop Amat, 51-45 (Thurs.); vs. Leuzinger at Saddleback College, Sept. 15

13. EDISON (1-2); lost to Palos Verdes, 31-28; vs. San Clemente at Huntington Beach, Sept. 15

11. JSERRA (3-1); def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 34-14; vs. Clovis North at Buchanan, Sept. 15

10. GARDENA SERRA (2-2); lost to Long Beach Poly, 28-14; vs. Oaks Christian, Sept. 15

8. SAN CLEMENTE (4-0); def. Corona del Mar, 28-14; vs. Edison at Huntington Beach

6. LOS ALAMITOS (3-1); lost to Servite, 28-24; at Mission Viejo, Sept. 15

5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-1); lost to Chandler (Ariz.), 35-10; vs. Sierra Canyon at Orange Coast College, Sept. 15

4. SIERRA CANYON (3-0); idle; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Sept. 15

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-2); lost to Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, 56-28; at Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty, Sept. 22

1. MATER DEI (3-0); vs. Kahuku (Hawaii), Saturday; at Baltimore St. Frances, Sept. 22

A look at how the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared in Week 3 (games Friday unless noted):

