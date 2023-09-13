Mission League basketball is going to bring out celebrities en masse

Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates with his sons Bronny, left, and Bryce. The Mission League this winter is filled with sons with NBA connections.

Those new iPhones coming out with an improved telephoto lens will get plenty of use by fans showing up to Mission League basketball games this winter, considering how many celebrities might be making appearances.

All eight high school basketball teams will have players with NBA, NFL or celebrity connections.

First there’s Bryce James, LeBron’s second son, at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, along with Mercy Miller, son of rapper Master P. Teammate Zachary White is the son of former NFL running back Russell White.

Sierra Canyon no longer has Bronny James, but Justin Pippen, son of Scottie Pippen, is still around, and also on the team is Jayden Alexander, son of Big Boy, the morning DJ personality for 92.3 FM.

Harvard-Westlake’s Christian Horry, left, son of seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry, defends against Notre Dame’s Dusty Stromer.

(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Harvard-Westlake has Christian Horry, son of Lakers hero Robert Horry, a seven-time NBA champion.

Crespi’s coach is former Laker Derek Fisher, once a teammate of Horry‘s. The twin sons of former NBA player Matt Barnes are playing for Fisher.

At Loyola, Hugh Vandeweghe is the nephew of former NBA player Kiki Vandeweghe.

At St. Francis, sophomore DeLan Grant is the son of former Raiders defensive end DeLawarence Grant

At Bishop Alemany, senior Mike Lindsay is the nephew of NBA great Reggie Miller.

At Chaminade, freshman Myles McBride is the son of actor Chi McBride (“Hawaii Five-0”).

Celebrities like to hang out with celebrities, so get ready for appearances by Drake, Adele and others coming to a gym near you.