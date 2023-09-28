Advertisement
Newbury Park student, self-taught at guitar, comes through with electric anthem performance

Luke Thykeson with his guitar.
Newbury Park senior Luke Thykeson played the national anthem on his electric guitar and received a loud ovation. He is self-taught.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
In the world of YouTube videos, teenagers can teach themselves anything.

Take the case of 18-year-old senior Luke Thykeson of Newbury Park High School.

He started learning to play guitar two years ago watching videos.

“Just a new interest,” he said.

He had the gumption to go up to principal Steven Lepire and ask to play the national anthem at a football game.

So there he was last week before a sold-out crowd for the rivalry game against Thousand Oaks making his debut, and he delivered like a quarterback needing to throw a touchdown pass on the final play of a game to pull out victory.

The ovation he received after his performance was loud and all positive.

He was so good that a person who runs a local golf club and was sitting in the bleachers immediately booked him for an event.

“Pretty cool,” Thykeson said.

He has since taken a guitar class and is enrolled in a music theory class as he learns more about the guitar.

Asked to review his performance, Thykeson said, “I wish it was louder and maybe play a little slower.”

So begins the career for the guitar-playing teenager.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

