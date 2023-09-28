Newbury Park student, self-taught at guitar, comes through with electric anthem performance
In the world of YouTube videos, teenagers can teach themselves anything.
Take the case of 18-year-old senior Luke Thykeson of Newbury Park High School.
He started learning to play guitar two years ago watching videos.
“Just a new interest,” he said.
He had the gumption to go up to principal Steven Lepire and ask to play the national anthem at a football game.
So there he was last week before a sold-out crowd for the rivalry game against Thousand Oaks making his debut, and he delivered like a quarterback needing to throw a touchdown pass on the final play of a game to pull out victory.
The ovation he received after his performance was loud and all positive.
He was so good that a person who runs a local golf club and was sitting in the bleachers immediately booked him for an event.
“Pretty cool,” Thykeson said.
He has since taken a guitar class and is enrolled in a music theory class as he learns more about the guitar.
Asked to review his performance, Thykeson said, “I wish it was louder and maybe play a little slower.”
So begins the career for the guitar-playing teenager.
