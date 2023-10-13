Harvard-Westlake standout point guard Trent Perry commits to USC
Chalk up a big recruiting win for coach Andy Enfield of USC.
Trent Perry, the standout senior guard at Harvard-Westlake who led his team to the Open Division state championship last season, has committed to USC.
Perry has been patient and deliberate during the recruiting process, with USC always considered the favorite.
“He just felt it was the perfect fit for him and the place he wanted to be,” coach David Rebibo said.
Perry made the announcement on Friday in Las Vegas, where Harvard-Westlake is competing as a club team in the Border League this weekend.
He’s a versatile 6-foot-4 point guard who plays physical defense, can drive, dish and make clutch shots. He has improved every season of his high school career as he got stronger and more experienced.
