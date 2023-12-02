Prep basketball roundup: Los Alamitos is 8-1 after victory over Cypress

Quickly forgetting its first loss of the season to Corona Centennial earlier in the week, Los Alamitos started a new winning streak Friday night with an 87-77 win over Cypress to improve to 8-1.

Samori Guyness scored 22 points and Kedric Delaney and Wesley Trevino each added 19 points for Los Alamitos.

Etiwanda 70, Temecula Valley 56: The Eagles advanced to the championship game of the IE tournament and will play Rancho Cucamonga in the final. Amare Campbell scored 20 points. Rancho Cucamonga defeated Riverside Poly 50-48 in the other semifinal.

Windward 73, Long Beach Poly 63: Gavin Hightower and Jeremiah Hampton each finished with 16 points for Windward.

Campbell Hall 71, Chandler (Ariz.) Basha 64: Baron Bellamy led Campbell Hall with 19 points.

Bosco Tech 60, Ontario Christian 48: Jaden Erami had 23 points and Ryan Osborne 21 to help Bosco Tech advance to the championship game of the San Dimas tournament.

Crespi 73, Maranatha 44: The unbeaten Celts advance to the championship game of the Maranatha tournament. Joe Sterling scored 29 points.

St. Francis 68, San José Branham 66: Mazi Mosley scored a career-high 38 points and had 10 rebounds in an overtime win for St. Francis.

Loyola 76, Bonita 50: Hugh Vandeweghe finished with 21 points and Joe Mirner had 16 for the Cubs in the semifinals of the El Rancho tournament. Loyola is 7-2 and still waiting for Jonas de Krassel to return from injury. He’s expected back by the end of the month.

Saugus 71, Valencia 50: Justin Perez finished with 23 points and 16 rebounds for Saugus.

West Ranch 78, Castaic 38: West Ranch won its 38th consecutive Foothill League game. Prince Okonkwo had 19 points for West Ranch.

Simi Valley 58, Oaks Christian 52: Ryder Mjoen scored 32 points for 5-3 Simi Valley.

JSerra 82, Anthem (Ariz.) Boulder Creek 57: Aidan Fowler continued his strong scoring with 19 points for the unbeaten Lions.

Rolling Hills Prep 67, Hamilton 43: Terell Hopkins finished with 14 points for Rolling Hills Prep (6-1).

Fresno Bullard 59, Birmingham 57: Mark Rios had 13 points for Birmingham.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 84, Fairfax 45: Mercy Miller scored 38 points for Notre Dame.

Crenshaw 70, St. Margaret’s 67: Lacoy Smith Jr. recorded 32 points for Crenshaw.

Grant 79, Monroe 30: The Lancers opened with an easy victory. Omree Bentov scored 16 points for Grant.

Girls’ basketball

Windward 65, Buena Park 46: Olivia Lagao finished with 25 points for Windward.

Boys’ soccer

Oak Park 5, Hesperia 3: Tyler Cash scored four goals to help the Eagles rally from a three-goal deficit at Hesperia.

Godinez 2, Servite 1: In a battle between top Division 1 teams, Godinez got the win. Freddy Mora scored for Servite.