Prep basketball roundup: Los Alamitos is 8-1 after victory over Cypress
Quickly forgetting its first loss of the season to Corona Centennial earlier in the week, Los Alamitos started a new winning streak Friday night with an 87-77 win over Cypress to improve to 8-1.
Samori Guyness scored 22 points and Kedric Delaney and Wesley Trevino each added 19 points for Los Alamitos.
Etiwanda 70, Temecula Valley 56: The Eagles advanced to the championship game of the IE tournament and will play Rancho Cucamonga in the final. Amare Campbell scored 20 points. Rancho Cucamonga defeated Riverside Poly 50-48 in the other semifinal.
Windward 73, Long Beach Poly 63: Gavin Hightower and Jeremiah Hampton each finished with 16 points for Windward.
Campbell Hall 71, Chandler (Ariz.) Basha 64: Baron Bellamy led Campbell Hall with 19 points.
Bosco Tech 60, Ontario Christian 48: Jaden Erami had 23 points and Ryan Osborne 21 to help Bosco Tech advance to the championship game of the San Dimas tournament.
Crespi 73, Maranatha 44: The unbeaten Celts advance to the championship game of the Maranatha tournament. Joe Sterling scored 29 points.
St. Francis 68, San José Branham 66: Mazi Mosley scored a career-high 38 points and had 10 rebounds in an overtime win for St. Francis.
Loyola 76, Bonita 50: Hugh Vandeweghe finished with 21 points and Joe Mirner had 16 for the Cubs in the semifinals of the El Rancho tournament. Loyola is 7-2 and still waiting for Jonas de Krassel to return from injury. He’s expected back by the end of the month.
Saugus 71, Valencia 50: Justin Perez finished with 23 points and 16 rebounds for Saugus.
West Ranch 78, Castaic 38: West Ranch won its 38th consecutive Foothill League game. Prince Okonkwo had 19 points for West Ranch.
Simi Valley 58, Oaks Christian 52: Ryder Mjoen scored 32 points for 5-3 Simi Valley.
JSerra 82, Anthem (Ariz.) Boulder Creek 57: Aidan Fowler continued his strong scoring with 19 points for the unbeaten Lions.
Rolling Hills Prep 67, Hamilton 43: Terell Hopkins finished with 14 points for Rolling Hills Prep (6-1).
Fresno Bullard 59, Birmingham 57: Mark Rios had 13 points for Birmingham.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 84, Fairfax 45: Mercy Miller scored 38 points for Notre Dame.
Crenshaw 70, St. Margaret’s 67: Lacoy Smith Jr. recorded 32 points for Crenshaw.
Grant 79, Monroe 30: The Lancers opened with an easy victory. Omree Bentov scored 16 points for Grant.
Girls’ basketball
Windward 65, Buena Park 46: Olivia Lagao finished with 25 points for Windward.
Boys’ soccer
Oak Park 5, Hesperia 3: Tyler Cash scored four goals to help the Eagles rally from a three-goal deficit at Hesperia.
Godinez 2, Servite 1: In a battle between top Division 1 teams, Godinez got the win. Freddy Mora scored for Servite.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.