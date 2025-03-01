Prep sports roundup: Los Alamitos wins Division 1 boys’ basketball title

Los Alamitos players celebrates after defeating Mira Costa to win the Southern Section Division 1 title at Toyota Arena in Ontario on Saturday.

Los Alamitos’ full-court press helped produce 21 turnovers, and the Griffins held on for a 63-60 victory over Mira Costa in the Southern Section Division 1 basketball championship Saturday at Toyota Arena in Ontario.

Wesley Trevino, who led the Griffins with 15 points, made a basket with just over two minutes left for a 60-57 lead. Mira Costa had opportunities to get closer but couldn’t convert on open shots. Trent Minter had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Tyler Lopez 13 points and Samori Guyness finished with 10 points. Eneasi Piuleini led Mira Costa with 17 points.

D1 champions. Los Alamitos. 63-60 over Mira Costa. pic.twitter.com/lQpyPC5VgS — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 2, 2025

“I’m proud of my team,” coach Nate Berger said in winning the Griffins’ first title since 2007 when he was a reserve player at Los Alamitos.

“Way better,” he said of winning a title this year compared to winning when he was a player. “I had nothing to do with that except being the 17th man.”

Fairmont Prep wins in overtime over Pacifica Christian 64-60. Next up Los Al vs. Mira Costa. pic.twitter.com/nxP1P2hKoX — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 1, 2025

Fairmont Prep 64, Pacifica Christian 60: Oliver Jones went eight for eight at the free-throw line in the final seconds of regulation and overtime to deliver the 2AA championship for Fairmont Prep. David Abisogun had 20 points and 15 rebounds. EJ Spillman led Pacifica Christian with 29 points.

Aquinas 59, San Dimas 41: Malachi Jones finished with 17 points to lead Aquinas in the 3A championship game.

Corona Santiago 64, Ramona 49: Jordan De La Mora had 28 points for Santiago in the 4AA championship game.

Baseball

Corona 5, Summit 0: The No. 1-ranked Panthers received eight strikeouts and no walks in five innings from Seth Hernandez. Anthony Murphy, Joshua Sur and Billy Carlson hit home runs.

Cleveland 2, Legacy 1: Kaeden Riepl stuck out 10 in a complete-game performance.

El Dorado 6, Granada Hills 2: David Domingo and Jake Vanderzee hit home runs and Aiden McNaughton had two doubles and a single to lead El Dorado. Alex Schmidt homered for Granada Hills.

Mater Dei 1, Magnolia Heights 0: In Texas, the Monarchs improved to 6-0. Austin Gerken drove in the winning run on a sacrifice fly. Jackson Campbell threw five scoreless innings.

Santa Monica 9, Oakwood 3: Jackson Myrow had a home run and three RBIs for Santa Monica.

Sylmar 5, Chatsworth 0: Alex Martinez threw the shutout and also contributed two hits for the Spartans.

Hart 5, Mission Hills 2: Brady Werther had two RBIs for Hart.

Trabuco Hills 6, Whittier Christian 0: Jake Sweet threw six scoreless innings.

Softball

Norco 6, Los Alamitos 5: These two long-time softball powers battled it out, and Norco hung on despite a five-run rally for Los Alamitos in the fifth inning. Leighton Gray and Tamryn Shorter each hit home runs for Norco.

Granada Hills 2, La Palma Kennedy 1: Addison Moorman struck out seven and Anabella Ramirez had two hits for Granada Hills.