Basketball roundup: West Ranch rallies to keep league streak alive with win over Saugus

The streak stays alive.

West Ranch’s win streak in Foothill League play reached 39 on Tuesday night after a 73-66 win over Saugus. West Ranch had to come back from a 42-35 halftime deficit on its home court.

James Evans scored 18 points and Bishop Brooks 17 for West Ranch. Justin Perez and Peter Burton each scored 19 points for Saugus.

Valencia 77 Castaic 70: Bryce Bedgood had 32 points and Jacob Michel-Zavala 29 points for Valencia.

Rancho Cucamonga 76, Grand Terrace 56: Aaron Glass led Rancho Cucamonga with 25 points at St. John Bosco.

Calabasas 63, Capistrano Valley 56: Tidiane Sy finished with 28 points for 7-0 Calabasas.

La Mirada 65, Rancho Dominguez 37: Julien Gomez and Gene Roebuck each scored 17 points for La Mirada.

LACES 51, Venice 43: Donovan Cornelius scored 15 points for LACES in its Western League opener.

Damien 79, King 50: Xavier Clinton scored 21 points and Jacob Allen 20 for Damien.

Burroughs 105, Glendale 92: Chase Kardosh scored 41 points for Burroughs, which played under assistant coach Malique Johnson after the dismissal of head coach Austin Pope.

Pasadena 54, Crescenta Valley 52: The Bulldogs held on for a Pacific League win.

Orange Lutheran 66, Palos Verdes 50: Jaden Hubbard scored 27 points for the Lancers.

Girls’ basketball

Mater Dei 71, Brea 24: The Monarchs improved to 5-0. Addie Deals scored 22 points and Jenessa Cotton had 13.