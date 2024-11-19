Prep basketball roundup: Alijah Arenas vs. Tajh Ariza brings out James Harden to watch

It was the battle of sons from NBA dads. Tajh Ariza of Westchester (right) covers Chatsworth’s Alijah Arenas.

Two of the top teams in the City Section led by the sons of former NBA players Gilbert Arenas and Trevor Ariza faced off on Tuesday night before a packed basketball crowd at Westchester. Clippers guard James Harden showed up, too, to watch Alijah Arenas of Chatsworth go against Tajh Ariza of Westchester.

James Harden enjoying Chatsworth-Westchester. Photo by Nick Koza. 24-23 Chatsworth. pic.twitter.com/UjajNYCjBF — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 20, 2024

The two junior standouts know each other well. Arenas, in his third season with Chatsworth, welcomed Ariza to the City Section in his debut at his father’s alma mater after transferring from St. Bernard.

USC coach Eric Musselman watching Westchester-Chatsworth. pic.twitter.com/M2PPef3mhi — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 20, 2024

Chatsworth came away with a 58-56 victory. Westchester trailed by eight points going into the fourth quarter, rallied to take a one-point point lead with less than a minute left. Arenas made two free throws to put Chatsworth ahead. The Chancellors improved to 2-0 and established themselves as an early City Section title contender.

Dad and son happy. Gilbert and Alijah Arenas. Photo by Nick Koza. pic.twitter.com/Emlht6APy4 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 20, 2024

Arenas finished with 25 points. Khaeden Asher-Grady led Westchester with 17 points and Ariza had 14.

Harvard-Westlake 96, Temecula Valley 53: Joe Sterling, a transfer from Crespi, made seven threes and finished with 25 points for the defending state champion Wolverines. Duke commit Nik Khamenia had 19 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. Amir Jones added 19 points. Barron Linnekens added 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Advertisement

Crespi 65, Rancho Christian 59: Nevada commit Peyton White started his senior season with a 26-point performance to rally the Celts to victory. Jaiden Agbo had 21 points for Rancho Christian.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 84, San Gabriel Academy 44: Rutgers commit Lino Mark led the way with 26 points for the Knights. NaVorro Bowman added 17 points.

Jonas Thurman of Chaminade with the game winner in OT over Shalhevet. pic.twitter.com/AxZBx69Iye — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 20, 2024

Chaminade 48, Shalhevet 45: The Eagles prevailed in overtime on a three by Jonas Thurman, who finished with 20 points. Sam Jacobson led Shalhavet with 21 points.

Anaheim Canyon 90, Mission Viejo 50: Brandon Benjamin scored 41 points and Staf Yilmazturk added 24 points for the 2-0 Comanches.

Advertisement

Damien 68, Ontario Christian 39: Nate Garcia led Damien (2-0) with 23 points.

Tesoro 48, Foothill 47: Freshman Owen Hatch and junior Max Draper each scored 10 points for 2-0 Tesoro.

Long Beach Poly 54, Beverly Hills 36: Giovanni Ofoegbu finished with 16 points for Poly.

Rancho Cucamonga 84, Arlington 60: Aaron Glass had 31 points in his season debut.

Saugus 64, Maranatha 52: Max Guardado contributed 27 points and 10 rebounds for Saugus.

Da Vinci 52, Palisades 48: Jameson Johnson finished with 25 points for Da Vinci (2-0). Tommy Pickens had 26 points for Palisades.

Loyola 57, Upland 43: The Cubs received 13 points from Brandon Klein.

La Mirada 78, Don Lugo 39: Gene Roebuck scored 19 points for La Mirada.

Village Christian 65, Cleveland 55: Delijah McAlpin had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Village Christian. Kamari King and Roman Finney each had 13 points for Cleveland.

Rolling Hills Prep 88, CAMS 25: Casey Palmer finished with 25 points.

Viewpoint 67, Moorpark 49: Aeneas Grullon had 19 points and Wesley Waddles added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Viewpoint.

Advertisement

Girls basketball

JSerra 59, Mark Keppel 39: Sophomore Shea Talleur scored 16, making all five of her three-point attempts, to help the Lions improve to 2-0.