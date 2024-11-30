Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep basketball roundup: St. John Bosco wins tournament in Illinois

The St. John Bosco basketball trio of Brandon McCoy, Christian Collins and Elzie Harrington pose for a photo
The St. John Bosco basketball trio of Brandon McCoy (left), Christian Collins and Elzie Harrington has led team to a 5-0 start.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
St. John Bosco’s trip to Illinois was completed Saturday night with a 72-62 win over St. Francis Episcopal of Houston in the championship game of the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions.

The Braves, ranked No. 1 by The Times, improved to 5-0. Christian Collins had 23 points and 13 rebounds and Elzie Harrington added 20 points.

In other games:

La Mirada 74, Gibbs 72: Gene Roebuck scored 26 points and Julien Gomez 24 in the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions in Illinois.

AGBU 70, Ayala 58: Tournament MVP Isaiah Bennett had 20 points and nine rebounds to lead AGBU (8-0) to the championship of the San Gabriel tournament’s red division.

Burbank 86, Oxnard Pacifica 54: Kevin Dehbashian had 34 points for Burbank.

Damien 57, Village Christian 50: Eli Garner had 15 points and Nate Garcia 12 points for Damien.

Windward 69, Francis Parker 54: JJ Harris scored 22 points and Jeremiah Hampton 20 for 3-0 Windward.

Redondo Union 85, Dublin 68: Zach Khatib had 22 points for Redondo Union.

Loyola 72, Aliso Niguel 36: The Cubs (5-0) received18 points from Quincy Watson.

Sierra Canyon 56, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 50: Gavin Hightower led Sierra Canyon with 19 points.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

