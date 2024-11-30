Prep basketball roundup: St. John Bosco wins tournament in Illinois

The St. John Bosco basketball trio of Brandon McCoy (left), Christian Collins and Elzie Harrington has led team to a 5-0 start.

St. John Bosco’s trip to Illinois was completed Saturday night with a 72-62 win over St. Francis Episcopal of Houston in the championship game of the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions.

The Braves, ranked No. 1 by The Times, improved to 5-0. Christian Collins had 23 points and 13 rebounds and Elzie Harrington added 20 points.

In other games:

La Mirada 74, Gibbs 72: Gene Roebuck scored 26 points and Julien Gomez 24 in the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions in Illinois.

AGBU 70, Ayala 58: Tournament MVP Isaiah Bennett had 20 points and nine rebounds to lead AGBU (8-0) to the championship of the San Gabriel tournament’s red division.

Burbank 86, Oxnard Pacifica 54: Kevin Dehbashian had 34 points for Burbank.

Damien 57, Village Christian 50: Eli Garner had 15 points and Nate Garcia 12 points for Damien.

Windward 69, Francis Parker 54: JJ Harris scored 22 points and Jeremiah Hampton 20 for 3-0 Windward.

Redondo Union 85, Dublin 68: Zach Khatib had 22 points for Redondo Union.

Loyola 72, Aliso Niguel 36: The Cubs (5-0) received18 points from Quincy Watson.

Sierra Canyon 56, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 50: Gavin Hightower led Sierra Canyon with 19 points.

