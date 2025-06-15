Advertisement
The Times’ final top 25 high school baseball rankings for 2025

St. John Bosco High teammates celebrate with a dogpile on the field after winning the regional baseball title.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland by The Times after the 2025 playoffs.

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; previous ranking

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (30-4) SS Division 1 champion; Regional Division I champion; 4

2. CORONA (28-3); SS Division 1 semifinalist; 1

3. SANTA MARGARITA (20-14); SS Division 1 finalist; Regional Division 1 first round; 18

4. CRESPI (25-3); SS Division 1 semifinalist; Regional Division I semifinalist; 2

5. HUNTINGTON BEACH (24-5); SS Division 1 first round; 3

6. VILLA PARK (25-8); SS Division 1 semifinalist; Regional Division I semifinalist; 11

7. LOS ALAMITOS (19-10-2); SS Division 1 quarterfinalist; 19

8. MIRA COSTA (28-3); SS Division 1 quarterfinalist; 16

9. NORCO (22-9); SS Division 1 quarterfinalist; 13

10. ORANGE LUTHERAN (23-7); SS Division 1 second round; 6

11. WEST RANCH (25-9); SS Division 2 champion; NR

12. AQUINAS (25-3); SS Division 1 second round; 5

13. VISTA MURRIETA (23-6-1); SS Division 1 second round; 14

14. EL DORADO (21-9); SS Division 1 second round; 15

15. NEWPORT HARBOR (22-7); SS Division 1 first round; 12

16. LA MIRADA (21-7); SS Division 1 first round; 8

17. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (19-10); SS Division 1 first round; 7

18. ARCADIA (26-4); SS Division 1 second round; 17

19. LAGUNA BEACH (25-4); SS Division 1 second round; NR

20. MATER DEI (19-15); SS Division 2 runner-up; Regional DI first round; NR

21. SUMMIT (25-4); SS Division 1 first round; 10

22. LOS OSOS (20-9); SS Division 1 second round; 22

23. SERVITE (17-14); SS Division 2 quarterfinalist; 20

24. CYPRESS (18-11); SS Division 1 first round; 9

25. BISHOP AMAT (22-7); SS Division 1 first round; 25
