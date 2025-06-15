The Times’ final top 25 high school baseball rankings for 2025
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland by The Times after the 2025 playoffs.
Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; previous ranking
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (30-4) SS Division 1 champion; Regional Division I champion; 4
2. CORONA (28-3); SS Division 1 semifinalist; 1
3. SANTA MARGARITA (20-14); SS Division 1 finalist; Regional Division 1 first round; 18
4. CRESPI (25-3); SS Division 1 semifinalist; Regional Division I semifinalist; 2
5. HUNTINGTON BEACH (24-5); SS Division 1 first round; 3
6. VILLA PARK (25-8); SS Division 1 semifinalist; Regional Division I semifinalist; 11
7. LOS ALAMITOS (19-10-2); SS Division 1 quarterfinalist; 19
8. MIRA COSTA (28-3); SS Division 1 quarterfinalist; 16
9. NORCO (22-9); SS Division 1 quarterfinalist; 13
10. ORANGE LUTHERAN (23-7); SS Division 1 second round; 6
11. WEST RANCH (25-9); SS Division 2 champion; NR
12. AQUINAS (25-3); SS Division 1 second round; 5
13. VISTA MURRIETA (23-6-1); SS Division 1 second round; 14
14. EL DORADO (21-9); SS Division 1 second round; 15
15. NEWPORT HARBOR (22-7); SS Division 1 first round; 12
16. LA MIRADA (21-7); SS Division 1 first round; 8
17. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (19-10); SS Division 1 first round; 7
18. ARCADIA (26-4); SS Division 1 second round; 17
19. LAGUNA BEACH (25-4); SS Division 1 second round; NR
20. MATER DEI (19-15); SS Division 2 runner-up; Regional DI first round; NR
21. SUMMIT (25-4); SS Division 1 first round; 10
22. LOS OSOS (20-9); SS Division 1 second round; 22
23. SERVITE (17-14); SS Division 2 quarterfinalist; 20
24. CYPRESS (18-11); SS Division 1 first round; 9
25. BISHOP AMAT (22-7); SS Division 1 first round; 25
