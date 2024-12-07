Prep talk: Corona Centennial has 18 consecutive seasons with scholarship quarterbacks

Corona Centennial quarterback Husan Longstreet, headed to USC, makes it 18 straight years the Huskies have sent quarterbacks to the college ranks.

Coach Matt Logan of Corona Centennial is nearing 300 career football victories (he has 295), which puts him into automatic Hall of Fame territory, but there’s another accomplishment to admire: 18 consecutive years in which the Huskies have had future college quarterbacks in the lineup.

Husan Longstreet, who signed with USC this past week, is the latest.

It started with Matt Scott (Arizona), who played in 2006 and 2007. Then came Taylor Martinez (Nebraska), Michael Eubank (Arizona State), Hayden Gavett (Utah Tech), Robert Webber (Humboldt State), Nate Ketteringham (Sacramento State), Anthony Catalano (Southern Utah), Tanner McKee (Stanford), Jake Retzlaff (Brigham Young) and Carson Conklin (Sacramento State).

“They’ve been all shapes and forms,” Logan said. “We ask a lot of the quarterback, so they have to be smart. They have to be tough because they’re going to run and take some hits.” ...

Ryder Lyons of Folsom has been named the Gatorade state player of the year in football. The junior quarterback is being recruited by USC. ...

Bishop Alemany had 63 coaches file resumes seeking its vacant football position and will begin doing interviews next week. ...

Harvard-Westlake had 120 applications for its open football coaching position and plans to hire a new coach before Christmas.

