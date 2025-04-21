Prep baseball roundup: Corona hits eight home runs in 23-3 victory

Anthony Murphy of Corona hit three home runs on Monday against Corona Centennial.

After being shut out last week and losing its No. 1 ranking, Corona baseball responded Monday by hitting eight home runs in a 23-3 Big VIII League win over Corona Centennial.

Anthony Murphy hit three home runs and finished with four hits and six RBIs. Gavin Flores hit two home runs and had seven RBIs. Seth Hernandez, Ethin Bingaman and Jesiah Andrade also hit home runs. Corona had 24 hits against eight Centennial pitchers.

Corona is 20-2 and 9-1 in league.

La Mirada 2, Bellflower 1: Kevin Jeon went three for three for La Mirada.

Sylmar 11, Verdugo Hills 0: Alex Martinez threw a five-inning no-hitter. Rickee Luevano hit a three-run home run.

Kennedy 6, San Fernando 5: The Golden Cougars won the Valley Mission League game despite three hits from Ramon Amezcua.

Bell 3, Roosevelt 0: Adolfo Esquivel threw a three-hitter with six strikeouts.

Laguna Beach 3, Laguna Hills 2: Thomas Gonzales struck out 11 in six innings for Laguna Beach.

San Clemente 3, Mission Viejo 0: The Tritons won their seventh consecutive game. Mike Erspamer struck out 12 and gave up three hits in 6 2/3 innings.

St. Francis 1, Cathedral 0: Noah Aguilar-Tanphanich struck out seven in five scoreless innings for St. Francis.

Summit 10, Grand Terrace 0: Kody Smathers threw five scoreless innings and Isaac Castanon had three RBIs during Summit’s 16th consecutive victory.

Los Osos 2, Upland 1: Reagan Samples struck out five in five innings for Los Osos.

Damien 7, Chino Hills 3: Elius Kelly and Bobby Logue hit home runs for Damien.

Etiwanda 8, Rancho Cucamonga 2: Jack Holquin and Noah Frias pitched the Eagles to a Baseline League upset.

Vista Murrieta 10, Murrieta Valley 0: Vaughn Neckar struck out eight and threw a no-hitter.