Prep talk: Shane Rosenthal’s final numbers are staggering

Record-setting receiver Shane Rosenthal of Newbury Park is lifted up by teammate Joel Gonzalez after scoring a touchdown.

Shane Rosenthal’s four-year run catching passes at Newbury Park High is over, and the numbers he put up the last three seasons, in particular, are staggering.

Teaming with quarterback Brady Smigiel and coach Joe Smigiel, he finished his career with 316 receptions for 5,193 yards and 61 touchdowns. He has broken all the Ventura County receiving records.

“I’ve been playing for coach Smigiel forever and with Brady forever,” he said.

Since his youth days, Rosenthal has been collaborating with the Smigiel family.

The 61st and final high school football touchdown reception for Newbury Park receiver Shane Rosenthal. pic.twitter.com/SO2TsJkH0Z — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 9, 2024

“Our coaches have been part of it,” he said of his receiving success. “We couldn’t do it without our offensive line giving Brady time to throw or me time to run patterns.”

Rosenthal has committed to Princeton.

“One of the main things that excites me being there is being with like-minded people,” he said. “Everybody there wants to excel in the classroom. Everybody wants to excel on the field. Everybody wants to excel off the field. Everybody wants to excel in the community. That’s the type of people I would love to be around.” ...

The new grass field at Hamilton High is open. Gardena Serra will be the opponent when Hamilton unveils its new stadium next fall. pic.twitter.com/IRIJ5g4kMk — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 10, 2024

Hamilton’s new football stadium is nearing completion. The grass field is finished. Hamilton announced that Gardena Serra will be the opponent in the fall for the stadium’s first game. ...

