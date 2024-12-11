Prep talk: Shane Rosenthal’s final numbers are staggering
Shane Rosenthal’s four-year run catching passes at Newbury Park High is over, and the numbers he put up the last three seasons, in particular, are staggering.
Teaming with quarterback Brady Smigiel and coach Joe Smigiel, he finished his career with 316 receptions for 5,193 yards and 61 touchdowns. He has broken all the Ventura County receiving records.
“I’ve been playing for coach Smigiel forever and with Brady forever,” he said.
Since his youth days, Rosenthal has been collaborating with the Smigiel family.
“Our coaches have been part of it,” he said of his receiving success. “We couldn’t do it without our offensive line giving Brady time to throw or me time to run patterns.”
Rosenthal has committed to Princeton.
“One of the main things that excites me being there is being with like-minded people,” he said. “Everybody there wants to excel in the classroom. Everybody wants to excel on the field. Everybody wants to excel off the field. Everybody wants to excel in the community. That’s the type of people I would love to be around.” ...
Hamilton’s new football stadium is nearing completion. The grass field is finished. Hamilton announced that Gardena Serra will be the opponent in the fall for the stadium’s first game. ...
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.