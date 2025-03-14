Prep talk: Maximo Adams fuels Sierra Canyon’s bid for state title

Maximo Adams, left, gets fired up after a basket and receives encouragement from Sierra Canyon teammate Bryce James.

If you believe coaches around Sierra Canyon basketball, 6-foot-8 junior Maximo Adams is just scratching the surface of “how good he can be,” assistant coach Chris Howe said.

That says a lot, because during the playoffs, Adams has scored 20 or more points three times while averaging 17.7 points in helping the Trailblazers reach Friday night’s Division I state championship game against Stockton Lincoln at Golden 1 Center.

His development has been critical to Sierra Canyon emerging from Mission League play and making the state final with tough wins over Redondo Union and JSerra.

His older brother, Marcus, has been a standout at Cal State Northridge this season. Adams seems to have become more comfortable and confident, making free throws, rebounding and contributing key baskets. He’s been assigned to guard some of the best players in Southern California, from Nikolas Khamenia of Harvard-Westlake to Tyran Stokes of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

All those experiences should show up in the Division I final, because he has reached peak form entering the final game of the season and creating excitement for his senior season as he continues to gain strength and experience. ....

Sophomore guard Kaleena Smith of Ontario Christian has been selected the Gatorade state player of the year in girls’ basketball. She led her team to the Southern Section Open Division championship.

