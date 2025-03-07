Prep talk: The final Isaiah Carroll introduction by his father at Harvard-Westlake

Harvard-Westlake’s 6-7 Isaiah Carroll with his father, Jon, who serves as the basketball P.A. announcer.

How fun has it been for a father to be introducing his son as the public-address announcer and the son to hear his father’s voice after making a basket?

“Special,” is the word used by Harvard-Westlake’s Isaiah Carroll, who gave his father, Jon, a warm embrace on Wednesday night at the conclusion of his final home game.

Jon has been the announcer at Harvard-Westlake home games. He’s been the total professional, never singling out Isaiah with his voice in introductions or after baskets. But the thrill he has felt is real. And ditto for Isaiah.

Dad announcing his son, Isaiah Carroll, for a last time. pic.twitter.com/u9DiL75oXU — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 6, 2025

You’d never know Jon was Isaiah’s father listening. It’s like a good official being invisible. But the love and appreciation each has for the other was on display after the Wolverines’ playoff win over St. John Bosco in a final home game, showcasing another positive moment in the high school sports experience. ...

